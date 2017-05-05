May 4: Event briefs

2017 Mother’s Day Weekend Art, Garden & Studio Tour

The San Dieguito Art Guild, a nonprofit group, hosts the 2017 Mother’s Day Weekend Art, Garden & Studio Tour. This is a self-guided, driving tour on Saturday and Sunday, Mother’s Day weekend, May 13 and 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Tickets are good for both days and homes may be re-visited.

For more information: SanDieguitoArtGuild.com, pr@sandieguitoartguild.com, 760-805-0434.

26th Annual Pug Party

The 26th Annual Pug Party will be held Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Largest pug event in Southern California. 2017 theme “APUGalypse.” Fundraiser for Pug Rescue of San Diego County. Pug costume and other contests, unique pug boutique, Ask the Vet. Opportunity drawing for over 20 prize baskets, vendors, food, fun. Visit pugbutts.com

Surfrider Art Gala & Auction, May 12

The San Diego County Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will host its 17th annual Art Gala & Auction, May 12, at Paradise Point Resort to benefit the Foundation’s work. The event will feature silent and live art auctions, a show by Fashion Week San Diego designers, a menu from Executive Chef JoJo Ruiz of Lionfish, and music by DJ Hevrock. The online auction began May 2 and ends at the gala.

Tickets: sandiego.surfrider.org/artgala/

Father Joe’s Villages gala, May 13

For the 2017 Children’s Charity Gala: Pioneering the Future presented by Witt Lincoln, Saturday, May 13, at the US Grant Hotel, Father Joe’s Villages will celebrate its history of innovation and explore how it will continue to uphold that tradition. Proceeds will be used for Father Joe’s Villages’ therapeutic childcare programs for ages infant through 12. The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with a VIP reception, followed by a 6 p.m. social hour and silent auction, with hosted bar and entertainment. Emcee Bill Griffith will preside over a dinner and program, including a live auction and dancing to the music from Atomic Groove.

Gala tickets (from $350) at fjvgala.com or by calling 1 (800) HOMELESS.

Art Glass Guild Annual Spring Show and Sale

The Art Glass Guild will host its 2017 Spring Patio Show and Sale May 13-14 at Spanish Village Art Center, Balboa Park. You will see more than 30 juried artists exhibiting their creations as you stroll the patio in Spanish Village. There will be entertainment for all, including live music, demonstrations featuring torch-work, and glass cutting as well as an area for children and adults alike to create their own unique mosaic art piece to take home. The event is free to the public and pet friendly.

The event will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Location: 1770 Village Place, Spanish Village Art Center in Balboa Park, San Diego.

To learn more visit artglassguild.com, or call 619-702-8006.

Touch A Truck fundraiser May 13

Beat Nb Southern California (formerly Max’s Ring of Fire) is gearing up for its highly anticipated annual Touch A Truck fundraiser, taking place 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Pacific Trails Middle School in Carmel Valley (5975 Village Center Loop Rd, San Diego, CA 92130).

The 9th annual event is California’s original kid-friendly car show. Little drivers are given the green light to touch, sit behind the wheel and honk the horn to their little hearts’ desire in every type of vehicle imaginable, ranging from construction, emergency, off-road, delivery, hot rods, and military. And best of all, 100 percent of admission ticket sales go directly to childhood cancer research and clinical trials.

Tickets are available online at TouchATruckSD.com

Local artist to speak at lecture May 5

Friday, May 5, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007, Room 201. Free

Manuelita Brown, an Encinitas resident, will speak of her career as a mathematics educator and creator of bronze artwork. Many of her works can be found locally, from the dolphins at UTC, three sculptures on the UC San Diego campus, to the Encinitas Child on Pacific Coast Highway 101. She will also discuss her perception of art in the community.

San Diego Botanic Garden Chocolate Festival

The San Diego Botanic Garden’s annual Chocolate Festival will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The event includes a variety of goodies created by nearly a dozen chocolate artisans, a Kidzone and more. Visit sdbgarden.org

Balboa Park Pow Wow

The San Diego American Indian Health Center’s Annual Balboa Park Pow Wow will take place on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14, 2017, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. in Balboa Park, on the southwest corner of Park Boulevard and Presidents Way. The Pow Wow is a cultural event that showcases the heritage and traditions of American Indians. As a demonstration of the cultural and spiritual traditions, participants of all ages will be present from many American Indian Tribes, bands and communities.

Vendors will be selling handmade jewelry, pottery, basketry and a variety of other crafts and wares. Food venders will be selling a variety of food items, including fry bread and Indian Tacos. The Pow Wow will also feature a Healthy Eating and Active Living (HEAL) Zone that will include physical activities for youth, nutrition education, games and a variety of information booths with materials focused on promoting healthy lifestyles.

Visit sdaihc.org.

Concerts to catch

Guest conductor Michael Gerdes leads Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” with the U.S. premier solos of Young Artist winner Carlos Aguilar in Carl Nielsen’s playful “Flute Concerto” and Vivian Fung’s “Biennale Snapshots,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday May 6 and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at Mandeville Auditorium, UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive. Tickets: $15-$29. (858) 534-4637. lajollasymphony.com (