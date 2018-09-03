Atomic Groove concert to kick-off 2018 Morgan Run Charity Classic

Courtesy

On Friday and Saturday, Oct. 5-6, Morgan Run Club & Resort will host its 12th annual Charity Classic. Since its inception in 2007, the Charity Classic has raised more than $36 million for local and national philanthropic organizations. This year’s outstanding beneficiaries include two perennial favorites and a local charity of choice.

Perennial Favorites:

Augie’s Quest, which funds research and development aimed at ending ALS by supporting the ALS Therapy Development Institute, the world’s largest ALS-dedicated drug development organization. (www.als.net)

Employee Partners Care Foundation, which provides financial assistance to employees of ClubCorp’s family of clubs in times of crisis. (www.clubcorp.com/Employee-Partners-Care-Foundation)

Chosen Charity:

The Mission Within, which offers a unique treatment protocol for Navy Seal warriors who have returned from duty and are suffering from brain trauma, PTSD, and other forms of emotional distress. (www.missionwithin.org)

The two-day event kicks off Friday evening, Oct. 5, with multiple food stations provided by local restaurants, live and silent auctions, and is highlighted by a concert by Atomic Groove (www.atomicgroovemusic.com), a variety dance band and local favorite on the entertainment scene for more than two decades.

A VIP option is available Friday night which includes preferred seating and complimentary beverages, among other benefits. The festivities continue on Saturday, Oct. 6, with a golf tournament and tennis social, culminating with an awards ceremony that afternoon. Participation is open to all, so come join the event to “party with a purpose.”