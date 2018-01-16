Annual 5K Run/Walk Feb. 3 to benefit Mitchell Thorp Foundation

Mitchell Thorp Courtesy

Mitchell Thorp Foundation (“MTF”) will hold its largest fundraiser of the year - its annual 5K Run/Walk - Feb. 3 at Poinsettia Park in Carlsbad. MTF helps families with children diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions with financial, emotional and resource support. Each year, a quarter of a million children in the United States, including more than 1,200 in San Diego County, are diagnosed with these types of conditions. The annual 5K Run/Walk will once again be themed around these Warrior Children who fight for their lives daily.

“Nothing is more powerful than seeing the Warrior Spirit in these children as they battle every day,” noted MTF Co-Founder and CEO Brad Thorp. “That is why this day is so powerful – seeing the community come together and show their own ‘Warrior Spirit’ and help the families in their desperate situations.”

“Bring Out The Warrior Within to Help a Warrior Child” will set the stage for the 5K, which will feature a chip-timed race for runners and a beautiful park loop for walkers. A kids’ obstacle course with great prizes, a patriotic sky dive demonstration, live music, and food will add to this incredible day for the entire family. The funds raised from the event will benefit the families who find themselves in these situations.

“Not many organizations can claim that 93 percent of all funds raised go directly to the programs to assist the families and children,” noted MTF Co-Founder and Executive Director Beth Thorp. “We are proud that we do exactly that.”

The hurdles faced by these families do not stop with medical bills and emotional strain. Statistically, 78 percent of married couples caring for a terminally ill child end in divorce or separation, often bankrupting them financially, psychically and spiritually. By direct contrast, MTF has a 100 percent success rate in keeping the families they serve together.

“We are most proud of that fact,” added Beth.

The event is once again made possible by the support of sponsors, including Presenting Sponsor; Independent Financial Group, Platinum Sponsor; NRG Energy and Gold Sponsors; DATRON, ViaSat, and Sky Dive San Diego.

Information, online registration or to donate can be found at mitchellthorp.org.