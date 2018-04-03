Calling all Superheroes! Miracle Babies 10th Annual 5K and Family Fair benefit is May 6

The 10th annual Miracle Babies 5K will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 6, at NTC Park at Liberty Station (2455 Cushing Road), with registration beginning at 7 a.m. The event includes a timed 5K run at 8 a.m. followed by a family friendly 5K walk at 9 a.m.

Participants will receive a collectible race medal and are encourage and invited to attend in the post-race celebration including a Kid Zone with bounce house, obstacle course, carnival games, diaper dash contest, Family Resource Fair, merchandise vendors, food trucks and exotic cars.

Attendees are invited to show their spirit by dressing up as their favorite hero! No matter if it's Superman, Wonder Woman, police officer, firefighter, soldier or a doctor, all heroes are welcome!

“This year, the Miracle Babies walk has special significance for me,” said Rancho Santa Fe resident Sean Daneshmand, M.D., chairman and founder of Miracle Babies. “It marks the 10-year anniversary of our walk, and falls on my 50th birthday. My greatest birthday gift is celebrating with those I love, and we invite the community to join us.”

Registration fee for walkers is $30 for adults and free for children under 12. Runners’ fee is $45 for adults and $15 for children under 12. Participants are encouraged to raise funds and awareness for NICU families by creating a team and a personalized fundraising page. To register now and create a team, visit www.miracelbabies5k.org.

Miracle Babies mission is to unite families with their critically ill newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and to reduce NICU admissions through prevention, education and research.

Register now at www.miraclebabies5k.org. For vendor, in-kind or sponsorship opportunities, please contact oliebl@miraclebabies.org or call 858-633-8540.