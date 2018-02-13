Maria Shriver to speak at event in San Diego March 22

The Academy of Our Lady of Peace (OLP), the oldest high school in San Diego and the only all girls’ school in the county, is hosting New York Times best-selling author and former First Lady of California, Maria Shriver for an exclusive Architects of Change Live speaking engagement on campus Thursday, March 22, at 1 p.m. The special event is open to the public.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in the intimate conversation with the award-winning journalist and producer while she shares her thoughts on everything from her new book “I’ve Been Thinking…Reflections, Prayers and Meditations for a Meaningful Life” to her Architects of Change Live Conversation series and more.

“According to Maria Shriver, an Architect of Change is someone ‘who challenges what is, imagines what can be and moves humanity forward.’ We are humbled that such a visionary leader for California and our nation is serving as a connector to this generation of changemakers,” said Dr. Lauren Lek, Head of School at Academy of Our Lady of Peace. “She’s a model of professionalism, faith, and motherhood. Moving humanity forward is not just a slogan for Maria, it is her identity.”

The premise of the Live series is to bring together a conversation in an intimate setting because when people come together to listen and share, "minds open, hearts move and change happens."

Tickets are $30 each and the first 200 tickets sold will include a copy of Shriver’s new book “I’ve Been Thinking…”