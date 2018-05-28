Mainly Mozart Festival to hold two concerts in Rancho Santa Fe

The Mainly Mozart Festival, which is celebrating its 30th year, will be held June 1-24. Among the many concerts the festival offers are two in Rancho Santa Fe:

Festival Orchestra: Sunday, June 17 at 4 p.m. at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe.Featuring: Michael Francis, conductor; Johannes Moser, cello; Stravinsky – Concerto in E flat (Dumbarton Oaks); Tchaikovsky – Variations on a Rococo Theme, op. 33 (original version; Mozart – Symphony No. 35, in D Major, K. 385 Haffner.

Spotlight Chamber Music: Sunday, June 24 at the RSF Garden Club. 5 p.m. wine reception, 6 p.m. concert.Featuring: James Ehnes, violin; Orion Weiss, piano; Beethoven – Violin Sonata No. 1 in D Major, Opus 12; Poulenc – Sonata for Violin & Piano; Strauss – Violin Sonata in E flat Major, Op. 18.

For tickets and more information on all concerts, visit mainlymozart.org