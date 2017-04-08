Rancho Santa Fe Community Center sets sail with ‘The Love Boat’ Gala at Del Mar Country Club

The Rancho Santa Fe Community Center will hold “Gala 2017” at the beautiful Del Mar Country Club on Saturday, May 20, 5:30 – 11 p.m. This year, guests will take a step back in time and “sail away” with the theme: The Love Boat! Step aboard for an evening filled with a cocktail reception, hosted bar, three course gourmet dinner, live music, dancing, live and silent auctions and cruising entertainment that “will rock the boat!” This is one excursion you won’t want to miss.

Proceeds raised through the event support the Community Center’s after-school classes, youth sports programs, scholarships, enrichment classes and special community projects. Individual ticket price is $300 per guest. Sponsorships are a great way to support the event and several levels include seating.

Please call the Community Center at 858-756-2461 or visit RSFCC.org to purchase tickets and for more information on the event. All proceeds benefit the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center, a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization serving the local community since 1972. The center’s mission is to enhance the spirit and benefits of community life through programs, events and services of enrichment, recreation and outreach for all ages.