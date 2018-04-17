The Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival – 25th Anniversary Gala to be held in RSF

Sheila and Jeff Lipinsky Courtesy

San Diego Repertory Theatre will host The Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival – 25th Anniversary Gala at the picturesque home of Barbara Fischbein in Rancho Santa Fe on Sunday, May 27. The 25th Anniversary Gala will feature a special performance by popular REP guest artist Hershey Felder, well-known for his portrayal of musical geniuses including George Gershwin, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and Leonard Bernstein. There will also be performances by Yale Strom & Hot Pstromi and Malashock Dance along with highlights of Women of Valor. Julia Ramirez-Stone is the gala chair; Ali Viterbi is the artistic and event producer.

The gala will honor REP visionaries Jeff and Sheila Lipinsky, who have supported the festival’s mission and continue to ensure its future success; Bernard, Dorris and Elaine Lipinsky z”l, philanthropists and original sponsors of The Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival; and Todd Salovey, founding artistic director of the festival expressing Jewish ideas in contemporary art forms and celebrating the multiple voices of this region.

The Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival explores music, theatre, dance, opera and fine art expressing Jewish history, traditions and ideas. The festival is committed to nurturing the next generation of Jewish artists. Throughout the years, the festival has featured works from 12 countries, many of which have gone on to be performed in the REP season and in venues across the country. This year’s festival will take place in multiple venues in San Diego County, May 29-June 15.