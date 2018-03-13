Author to discuss book 'Letters Home from Stanford' at RSF Library March 28

Letters Home from Stanford cover. Courtesy

Author Alison Carpenter Davis discusses and signs her book, Letters Home From Stanford: 125 Years Of Correspondence from Students Of Stanford University, on Wednesday, March 28 at Rancho Santa Fe Library, 17040 Avenida De Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. RSF resident Kim Smith Moffitt will read excerpts from the letters of her uncle, (William) Russell Smith, Class of 1941, that appear in the book. Admission free and open to the public.

Letters Home from Stanford, a collection of the hand-written and electronic correspondence of generations of Stanford students, recalls the common human experience of breaking out and trying to find our way as we observe the world around us and look over a shoulder toward home. From first letters home freshman year and firsthand accounts of historical events to questions about self and questions about laundry, these letters, emails, and texts evoke a sense of the heritage, history, and shared experience common to students across colleges and generations. Available on amazon.com

Walk the Quad with Lucy, member of the Pioneer Class, who headed west to Stanford in 1891, and Laine, feisty member of the Class of 2016. Live history as Hope celebrates the end of World War I, celebrate with Burnham when he makes the newspaper staff on his second try in 1923, reflect on Loma Prieta with Dan. . . . The list goes on. From desks, benches, and patches of grass across campus and the decades, these students inform, challenge, engage, and inspire you—just like the gang back in the dorm.