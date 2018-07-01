Expert to present 'Discover the Secret to Living a Life Filled with Peace, Contentment and Fulfillment' at RSF Library

Meditation is much more than a simple tool for helping people reduce stress, or improve one's physical and emotional well-being. Meditation is a spiritual technology which can ignite a powerful personal and global healing process. In this workshop Vidich will present a simple yet powerful meditation technique that can not only positively transform one's inner self but also foster a revolutionary change in society by connecting to a universal global consciousness through meditation. Participants will be guided through a first-hand personal experience of meditation which is the secret to profound personal well-being and global healing.