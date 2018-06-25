Expert to present 'Discover the Secret to Living a Life Filled with Peace, Contentment and Fulfillment' at RSF Library

On Friday, July 13, at 10:30 a.m. at the RSF Library, Andrew Vidich, PhD, will hold a workshop on “Discover the Secret to Living a Life Filled with Peace, Contentment and Fulfillment.”

Meditation is much more than a simple tool for helping people reduce stress, orimprove one's physical and emotional well-being. Meditation is a spiritualtechnology which can ignite a powerful personal and global healing process. Inthis workshop Vidich will present a simple yet powerful meditationtechnique that can not only positively transform one's inner self but also foster arevolutionary change in society by connecting to a universal globalconsciousness through meditation. Participants will be guided through a firsthandpersonal experience of meditation which is the secret to profoundpersonal well-being and global healing.

The Rancho Santa Fe Library is located at 17040 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067;858-756-2512.