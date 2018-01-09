Expert to speak on 'Living Relaxed in a Stressed Out World' at RSF Library

Courtesy Regina Gill Regina Gill (Courtesy)

Regina Gill, a credentialed teacher of meditation and Tai-Chi Chuan since 1986, will discuss "Living Relaxed in a Stressed Out World" at the Rancho Santa Fe Library Monday, Jan. 22, at 10:30 a.m.

Life’s frequent exposure to the stresses of daily living, disturbing events, or personal circumstances often produce feelings of stress, uncertainties, doubt or fear. Participants will explore, learn and practice a simple technique to quiet the mind and calm the emotions bringing about a sense of peace.

The event will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the Guild Room. The RSF Library is located at 17040 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.