'The Power Is In Your Hands' topic at next Coffee and Conversation event at RSF Library

Susan Shane Courtesy

The Rancho Santa Fe Library Guild presents the next Coffee and Conversation event Thursday, July 19, from 10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m. The event topic, “The Power Is In Your Hands,” will be presented by speaker Susan Shane, a licensed acupuncturist for more than 25 years.

Shane is the author of Vitality Fusion, Second Edition: A Comparative, Interactive Survey of Western, Chinese and Ayurvedic Medicine. She has been a wellness lecturer at the University of California San Diego, Intuit, Rohr, and Qualcomm, and has been interviewed by New Body, Men’s Guide to Fashion, Mature Health and Mantra magazines. Shane also served as a member of the Community Advisory Board at the Scripps Center for Integrative Medicine.

Coffee and Conversation is a series of informal chats on a wide range of informative topics that affect your physical, mental and economic health.