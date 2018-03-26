San Diego Symphony celebrates 'Leonard Bernstein at 100'

As one of the most celebrated musicians of his time, Leonard Bernstein (1918 – 1990) dedicated his life and career to the joy of music and the development of humanity. In his centennial year, the San Diego Symphony is proud to host a special Bernstein Festival in association with “Leonard Bernstein at 100”, a world-wide celebration of his 100th birthday. Throughout the month of May, the San Diego Symphony will perform four special programs honoring Leonard Bernstein’s life as a composer, conductor, educator, musician, cultural ambassador, and activist.

The San Diego Symphony’s month-long salute to Leonard Bernstein’s Centennial kicks off on May 4 and 6 with one of his great early successes, music to the ballet Fancy Free led by Maestro Fabien Gabel. The celebration continues on May 8 with a Chamber Concert featuring Pianist Orli Shaham, then May 11-13 it’s San Diego’s update of the famous “BBB” classical formula featuring Leonard Bernstein’s Jeremiah Symphony, written in 1944 when the composer was 24 years old and desperate to call out Fascism’s destructive ascendency in Europe. The festival concludes May 25-27 with “Lenny’s” quintessential curtain-raiser, the overture to Candide led by Maestro Edo de Waart.

Tickets are currently on sale for all Bernstein Festival performances. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.sandiegosymphony.org/bernstein-festival/ or call the box office at 619-235-0804. Guests may also visit the San Diego Symphony Jacobs Music Center Copley Symphony Hall box office at 750 B Street, San Diego, CA 92101.