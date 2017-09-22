RSF golfers will tee It Up for Breast Cancer Research

On Oct. 3, the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Goldfish Club will hold its annual Breast Cancer Golf Tournament. Again this year they will be raising money through Play for P.I.N.K, a 501 (c)(3) charity supporting breast cancer research at the forefront of discovery and progress. This year’s Honorary Chairperson is the community’s beloved Dolores Crawford.

Play for P.I.N.K. is a grassroots organization dedicated to raising funds to fight breast cancer by creating and promoting awareness of breast cancer through sporting and lifestyle events including golf tournaments. Play for P.I.N.K. contributes 100 percent of all funds raised to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Local supporters, as well as a host of businesses, including but not limited to Across Town Movers, Nick & G’s, Pacific Coast Propane, Mille Fleurs, Graced By Grit, The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, LuLu Lemon, Plantology, The RSF Pharmacy, California Bank & Trust, RSF Insurance, Changes Plastic Surgery Spa and Janet Lawless Christ & Company Residential Realtors, have enthusiastically stepped up to support the event and cause with generous donations for hole sponsorships and auction items.

The club’s event will launch with a “Pets for P.I.N.K.” Yappy hour at the RSF Golf Club on Wednesday Sept. 27 between 5 - 7 p.m. All RSF Association members and their guests are encouraged to dress their four-legged friends in pink costumes of all creative styles and turn out for a costume party and parade. Pooch and people prizes will be awarded. For more information, please call 858-756-1182.

The following Tuesday, Oct. 3 golf tournament is open to all RSF Golf Club members – both men and women – for a donation of $150 per player. Please call 858-756-3094 to sign up. For a donation of $75 per person, all non-golfing Association members and their guests are invited to attend the after party which will feature live music, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and live auction.

For more information about the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, visit www.playforpink.org.