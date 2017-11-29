Meditation Facilitator and Life Coach returns to speak at RSF Library Dec. 13

Laura Baugh RN, meditation facilitator and life coach, will facilitate an integrative health lecture on “Equanimity-How Meditation Brings Calmness Balance and Stillness in a Turbulent Mind” at the Ranch Santa Fe Library on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10:30 a.m. in the Guild Room.

Baugh will lead this inspiring workshop on how to bring inner peace and calmness into your life. Each day, the outer world seems more intense, so we need some way to leave it behind for a while to access the joy, calm and peace that lies within each of us. It is a matter of learning how to still the mind and each one of us can quickly learn this vital technique which as many positive lasting effects.

There will even be a short meditation sitting. Baugh has worked as an RN in pediatrics and maternal child care as well as in hospice and palliative care since 1991. In the last 15 years she has practiced as a life-coach and as a facilitator with a focus on finding balance in life. Her focus is on balancing the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual.

Baugh has been meditating for many years and applies the practice of meditation and single-pointed focus and concentration to her life-coaching as well as to her personal life. Baugh’s compassion and warmth bring a depth to her teaching that helps clients open and flourish.

Baugh, a mother of three gown children, lives with her husband, Thomas in Mount Shasta. She is dedicated to helping others grow and discover the multiple and layered benefits of meditation not only for the individual but for the ever-expanding circle of the human family.

Audience Q and A will be an interactive part of this seminar. Please call the Rancho Santa Fe Library for more information at 858-756-2512.