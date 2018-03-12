High school students can win a new laptop in MTS contest

The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS), Coca-Cola and the San Diego County Office of Education will be giving away 40 laptops this spring as part of the annual High School Laptop Scholarship Essay Contest. The laptops will be given to the top essay entries submitted by students enrolled in a San Diego County High School (grades 9-12), now through April 8, 2018.

The essay contest is a partnership between MTS, Coca-Cola Refreshments of San Diego and the San Diego County Office of Education. The top 40 essay writers will be awarded a 15.6” HP Touch-Screen laptop and a Storm Contender laptop backpack by Under Armour.

To be eligible to win, students must submit a completed application form along with a persuasive essay between 750 and 1,200 words arguing some of the reasons why San Diego residents should choose public transit instead of driving a personal vehicle. Essays will be scored on persuasiveness, clarity, creativity and word count.

All entries are due by Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Entries can be emailed to scholarship@sdmts.com or mailed/delivered to MTS, Attn: Laptop Scholarship, 1255 Imperial Avenue, Suite 1000, San Diego CA 92101. For the essay prompt and rules and guidelines, please visit bit.ly/2Ho5MFC

MTS operates 95 bus routes and three Trolley lines on 53 miles of double-tracked railway. Every weekday more than 300,000 passenger trips are taken on MTS bus and Trolley services in 10 cities and the county. In FY 2017, MTS served more than 88 million riders. For more information on how you can use public transportation and save money, go to www.sdmts.com.