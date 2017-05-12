May 11: Event briefs

2017 Fiesta del Sol

The 2017 Fiesta del Sol will be held Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21 adjacent to Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach within the area bordered by South Sierra Avenue and Acacia Avenue.

The Fiesta del Sol is presented by the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Belly Up and the City of Solana Beach. There is no admission charge to the Fiesta del Sol. The Fiesta del Sol opens each morning at 9 a.m. with the arts and crafts fair and closes each evening at 9 p.m. after the conclusion of the last musical performance.

The Fiesta del Sol rocks Solana Beach with a diverse musical showcase providing continuous live music. The event also features a variety of food offerings and showcases an eclectic array of arts and crafts exhibits, as well as a special area just for kids with rides, games and hands-on activities.

For more information, visit fiestadelsol.net

Maritime Museum of San Diego to host Pirate Days

Maritime Museum of San Diego will host a two-day Pirate Days celebration Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. for children and adults. The event includes kids costume contests, cannon firings, weapon demonstrations, sword fights, live parrots, mermaid grotto, live music, and scavenger hunt for pirate treasures.

Visit www.sdmaritime.org. or call 619-234-9153, ext. 101.

Kids can make Mother’s Day Bouquets at Del Mar Farmers Market

On Saturday, May 13, the Del Mar Farmers Market, invites children to come make a beautiful flower bouquet and card for their mothers. The event is free and starts at 1p.m. and will end when supplies run out. Treats will be served. Come shop for fresh, seasonal produce, eat lunch and make a beautiful floral arrangement for Mom.

The market is located at 225 9th Street, Shores Park. Lots of free parking available.

Foreign Film: The Waking of Ned Devine

Friday, May 12, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007, room 204. Free. Foreign Film: The Waking of Ned Devine, Ireland, English. 1998, 1h 31 min; rated PG

Set in Ireland, this British comedy weaves a tale about a reclusive Irish villager, who dies of shock upon learning that he has won the lottery. The comedy unravels as his fellow townsfolk attempt to claim the money. Information: lifesanelijo@gmail.com

Woodward Puppy Prom rescheduled to May 21

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s 5th Annual Puppy Prom was postponed due to recent rainy weather. The 5th Annual Puppy Prom will now take place on Sunday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to noon at Casa Sol y Mar (Del Mar Highlands Town Center) at 12865 El Camino Real, San Diego, 92130.

Visit www.animalcenter.org

Depression/bipolar support group meets May 16

The Del Mar branch of Depression Bipolar Support Alliance will meet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Pacifica Del Mar restaurant in the Del Mar Plaza. For information about the group, contact Roger Alsabrook at 858-525-1509 or rogeralsabrook@yahoo.com.

Del Mar Friends of Jung free film May 19

Free film - Marion Woodman: Dancing in the Flames, May 19, 7:30 p.m., The Winston School, 215 9th St, Del Mar, CA 92014.

This is a powerful, insightful documentary, which provides a close up look at the life of renowned Jungian Analyst and author Marion Woodman. She shares the mysteries of her own soul’s journey and reveals a series of psychological “deaths” and “rebirths” that made her one of the wisest and most authentic women of the 20th century. Post film discussion led by Clinical Psychologist, MFT and author Sally Nelson, PhD.

Del Mar San Dieguito Lagoon Day

Come for a day of family-friendly events. On Saturday, May 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Del Mar Lagoon Committee is planning a day of fun for all ages at the Birdwing located east of San Andreas and just below Via de la Valle. At 8:30 a.m., a San Dieguito River Park Ranger will lead interested participants on a birdwalk. At 10 a.m. Wild Wonders will present live native birds, reptiles and mammals. This will be followed by three hours of events including art projects, hands-on science and animal identification games. Admission is free and participants may drop in at any time.

‘Beethoven and Beyond’ concert May 21

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra conducted by Daniel Swem will perform its next concert, “Beethoven and Beyond,” on Sunday, May 21, at 2:30 p.m. at

Seaside Community Church, 1050 Regal Road, Encinitas, 92024. The program features Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 8”, Enesco’s “Rumanian Rhapsody No.1”, Verdi’s “Force of Destiny”, and Kodály’s “Intermezzo from ‘Háry János’”. More information is available from the orchestra website, www.northcoastsymphony.com. The orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation.

North County Pi Beta Phi meeting

North County Pi Beta Phi meeting, luncheon and Cookie Shine will be held on Saturday, May 20, at 11 a.m. For more information and location, contact Martha at 858-755-7564.

New exhibit opening at Herbert B. Turner Gallery

Herbert B. Turner Gallery in Del Mar will feature the photography of Terry Scott Allen. Scott Allen’s “Lonely California” is a collection of photographic images depicting California’s remote back country and quiet places. His selections are large in scale and deep in detail as well as being thought provoking.

A Grand Reception is scheduled for May 20, 2-5 p.m. Exhibition dates are May 13 to July 1, 2017. Refreshments served, free parking, free admission. 2010 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar.

Visit hbtgallery.com

Next SDMA art lecture May 15 in Del Mar

On Monday, May 15 in Del Mar, Speaker Ariel Plotek, Ph.D., curator of Modern Art and Contemporary Art at the San Diego Museum of Art, will highlight the modern work in abstract forms that has established sculptor Richard Deacon at the forefront of British sculpture since the 1980s and whose work is now exhibited through July 25, at SDMA. The lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th and Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-704-6436.