Junior League of San Diego announces 1920s-themed gala to support foster youth and to end human trafficking

On Oct. 13, Junior League of San Diego will welcome hundreds of guests to a magical night at its third annual gala to support youth transitioning out of foster care, combat human trafficking in San Diego and empower women to become strong volunteer leaders in the community.

Dressed in black-tie attire and 1920s-inspired costumes, guests will step back in time to enjoy champagne and cocktails, gourmet dinner, silent and live auctions and live music under the night sky.

“Our gala serves as an opportunity for our member-volunteers, community partners and supporters to come together to celebrate voluntarism in San Diego,” said Joni Flaherty, Junior League of San Diego president. “We look forward to honoring the many women and initiatives that have shaped our League - and indeed, that have shaped San Diego - over the past 90 years.”

At the gala, community members will receive Spirit of Community Awards for volunteer work to bring positive change to San Diego neighborhoods. Junior League of San Diego is currently accepting nominations for these awardees, which will be announced in the weeks before the event.

For 90 years, the Junior League of San Diego has worked to improve the community through developing female leaders and promoting voluntarism. Today, the league has more than 1,000 members who are committed to supporting transition-age foster youth and ending human trafficking in San Diego. The gala supports local programs that offer transition-age youth a brighter future and provide human trafficking victims with the resources they need.

Guests can join the gala at Morgan Run Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe from 6 to 11 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.JLSD.org/galatickets. Standard price is $160 per person or $1,400 per table of 10. All proceeds will contribute to Junior League of San Diego’s work to support local foster youth who have aged out of the system and to fight against human trafficking.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at www.jlsd.org/support/sponsorships. For more information on how to support this event, please contact gala@jlsd.org.