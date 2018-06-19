Traditions continue at 37th Annual Rancho Santa Fe Association Fourth of July Parade

The 37th Annual Rancho Santa Fe Fourth of July Parade begins at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4, in the Village of Rancho Santa Fe, and includes a community celebration with barbecue picnic and concert.

The parade will feature floats, fire trucks, vintage cars, riders on horseback, princesses from R. Roger Rowe School and children of all ages on bikes, scooters, in wagons and on foot. A community picnic following the parade will be held on the South Village Green in front of the Inn of Rancho Santa Fe starting at 1:30 p.m. The Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club and Rancho Santa Fe Community Center will barbecue hamburgers and hotdogs, with proceeds to benefit the RSF Community Center.

The Harmony Grove Band will play patriotic music and other favorites.The parade route begins at the corner of Avenida de Acacias and El Tordo and loops through the Village on La Flecha and Paseo Delicias. Please note the immediate streets involved in the parade route will be closed. Guests are asked to park outside of the Village area and walk in. For detailed street closures, you may check the Association website at rsfassociation.org. For those dropping off viewers for the parade,we recommend you do so at the post office to avoid parade traffic and closures.

To participate in the parade, community members should line up at 12:15 p.m. in the R. Roger Rowe School gym parking lot. Children on bikes and scooters are required to wear helmets and must be accompanied by their parents during parade formation.

Equestrians are asked to wear helmets.Leashed dogs are welcome, however pet owners are reminded that the asphalt can get very hot andmay burn pet paws.