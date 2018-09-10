RSF Historical Society to celebrate Rancho Days with FANDANGO event

The Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society will host FANDANGO at La Flecha House, Friday, Oct. 5, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., to celebrate Rancho Days, as well as the centennial of Lake Hodges Dam.
The ticket price of $30, $15 for children 12 and under, will include a full taco bar and non-alcoholic beverage (a cash bar will be available for alcoholic beverages), as well as live music by ALIAS, aka Calico Ridge, a versatile dance band, and a children’s activity area.
For more information or reservations, visit www.rsfhs.org or contact Sharon Alix, (858) 756-9291, Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society, P. O. Box 1, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067.
La Flecha House, home to the RSF Historical Society, is located at 6036 La Flecha and is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.