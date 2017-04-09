Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society presents the President of the Storytellers of San Diego

The Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society will welcome popular storyteller Marilyn McPhie to be its first speaker of 2017, on Thursday, April 27, at 5 p.m. McPhie is a San Diego County resident, and has a degree in English and French literature. McPhie has performed for groups from preschool to adult, and from coast to coast. Her tales will include anecdotes specific to San Diego County, as well as the story of “Frozen Charlotte.”

This is a free event for members of the Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society, and a donation of $15 for non-members. To RSVP, or for more information please call Sharon Alix, administrator, at 858-756-9291. The RSF Historical Society is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

La Flecha House is the home of the Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society, and is located at 6036 La Flecha, Rancho Santa Fe.

Visit www.rsfhs.org