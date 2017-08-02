Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society event Aug. 12 honors Lilian Rice

The Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society is hosting “Historic Places – A Celebration of Master Architect Lilian Jeanette Rice” on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club from 3-5 p.m.

Rice’s art and architectural prowess is what made Rancho Santa Fe the special place for which it is known. She expressed her architectural designs in a variety of Spanish Colonial Revival styles and her personal interpretation of a Spanish village.

The Aug. 12 presentation will be made by historian Vonn Marie May. May is a cultural landscape specialist and author of the book “Rancho Santa Fe.” Reservations are required and tickets are $20 for members and $25 for guests. Wine and light refreshments will be served.