Historic Home Tour to be held in Rancho Santa Fe

The Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society is now taking reservations for its first Historic Home Tour co-partnered with the Women In Architecture, Palomar Chapter of the American Institute of Architects.

The tour is to be held Saturday, July 14, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and will feature six remarkable vintage homes and Lilian Rice-inspired classic homes. The identities of these spectacular homes remains a mystery, to be revealed at check-in when attendees receive their tour brochure.

The tour will include vintage Spanish Hacienda-style mansions to intimate Pueblo and Arts and Crafts homes. Each home retains its historic designation with modern updates and additions that preserve the historic nature of the properties.

The tour early check-in begins at 11 a.m. at La Flecha House, the Historical Society’s headquarters at 6036 La Flecha in Rancho Santa Fe. Early check-in gives attendees time to have lunch at supporting restaurants and also take advantage of a “guided” walking tour prior to the beginning of the bus tour.

Starting at 1 p.m. mini-buses will take attendees to the homes where they will be greeted and guided by knowledgeable docents. The buses will circulate from one home to the next, with a start and end at La Flecha House so those on the tour can easily see all the homes at their own pace.

Tickets for the tour are $50, and $45 for RSF Historical Society members. Advance registration is required. To register, go to www.rsfhs.org/shop, or use Eventbrite at 2018rsfhshometour.eventbrite.com, or send a check payable to the RSF Historical Society, P O Box 1, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067.

For more information: Sharon Alix, administrator, (858) 756-9291.