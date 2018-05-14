RSF Historical Society announces 2018 RSF Historic Home Tour

Getting back to tradition, the Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society returns with a RSF Historic Home Tour. The tour is scheduled for Saturday afternoon, July 14, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A docent-led walking tour will be available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Following the home tour there will be a no-host reception and social from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The historic tour will feature six homes in Rancho Santa Fe that represent signature design styles of various architects, including Lilian J. Rice and the Holcombe Homes.

“We are delighted with the reaction from members and home owners who have shown so much enthusiasm to participate in this year’s home tour,” said Peggy Brooks, vice president of RSFHS. This tour will be co-partnered by the Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society and Women in Architecture, Palomar Chapter of The American Institute of Architects who will provide architectural commentary and details on all the tour homes, emphasizing the importance of historic restoration.

“Our annual tours are the Historical Society’s biggest fundraiser,” explained John Vreeburg, president, “and we depend on the money raised to support our mission of preserving our history and educating others.”

The RSFHS has developed a program to enable sponsor participation and will be reaching out to local businesses for support. Advance registration is expected to begin later this month. Save the date!

The Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society is located at La Flecha House, 6036 La Flecha (at the corner of Via de Santa Fe), Rancho Santa Fe, which is Historical Landmark #1 in Rancho Santa Fe.

For more information, contact Sharon Alix, administrator, at (858) 756-9291.