The Good Earth/Great Chefs series to present cookbook author Dorie Greenspan at Chino Farm

The Good Earth / Great Chefs series will welcome Dorie Greenspan for a festive book signing of her new cookbook “Everyday Dorie: The Way I Cook” Sunday, Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Chino Farm in Rancho Santa Fe.

Called a “culinary guru” by The New York Times, Greenspan labels “everyday” as really good

fresh produce, herbs and citrus, and an element of surprise. Greenspan is an accomplished author, as a five-time James Beard Foundation award winner for her 14 cookbooks and numerous magazine articles. Greenspan has co-authored with many celebrated chefs, among them Julia Child, Daniel Boulud and legendary pastry chef Pierre Hermé. Greenspan presently writes the New York Times Sunday Magazine ‘On Dessert’ monthly column.

The Pop-Up Pantry will be stocked with exciting new gift items perfect for holiday shopping, in addition to having copies of the book for sale.

The Good Earth/Great Chefs Series has been partnering with the Chino Farm for the past seven years to introduce leading chefs and their latest cookbooks to the San Diego community. These festive book signings celebrate the Chino Farm’s wide selection of seasonal produce by pairing them with chefs who champion such freshness and seasonality in their cooking. Besides meeting famous chefs and being able to purchase personalized cookbooks and fresh produce, Good Earth/Great Chefs has created the Pop-Up Pantry at Chino’s which features the perfect pantry, kitchen and tabletop items along with unique hostess gifts.