RSF Community Center’s 'All Fore the Community' Golf Classic to be held Oct. 22

The Rancho Santa Fe Community Center will host its 25th Jubilee “All Fore the Community” Golf Classic on Monday, Oct. 22, at the exclusive Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club.

The tournament is open to the public and will feature an 18-hole scramble and include a putting contest, buffet lunch, tee prizes and an “All Fore Fun” After Party featuring a cocktail reception, hosted bar, heavy appetizers, an awards ceremony and silent auction.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. followed by lunch and a shotgun start at noon. The tournament is a scramble format.

Player fee is $350 per player and includes admission to the “All Fore Fun” After Party. Additional After Party tickets are $100 per guest.

Linda Durket, executive director of the Community Center, said “We’re excited this is our 25th Jubilee year and we have some fun surprises planned for the players. Durket added, “Thank to the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club’s partnership and the generous support of the local businesses and residents, this continues to be one of our most popular fundraisers.”

Tournament proceeds benefit the RSF Community Center, a nonprofit, 501(C)3 organization serving the community since 1972 through youth-after-school classes, sports leagues, and a variety of enriching activities that serve to connect the community.