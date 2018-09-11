RSF Community Center’s 'All Fore the Community' Golf Classic to be held at RSF Golf Club Oct. 22

The Rancho Santa Fe Community Center will hold its 25th Jubilee “All Fore the Community” Golf Classic on Monday, Oct. 22, at the exclusive Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club. The tournament is open to the public and will feature an 18-hole scramble and include a putting contest, buffet lunch, tee prizes and an “All Fore Fun” After Party featuring a cocktail reception, 3-course dinner, hosted bar, awards ceremony, and silent and live auctions.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. followed by lunch and a shotgun start at noon. The tournament is a scramble format. Player fee is $350 per player and includes admission to the “All Fore Fun” After Party. Additional After Party tickets are $100 per guest.

Linda Durket, executive director of the Community Center, said “We’re excited this is our 25th Jubilee year and we have some fun surprises planned for the players. Golfers tell us they love this tournament because of the pace of play, the on-course experiences and the opportunity to meet new friends and business associates.”

Durket added, “We’re honored to hold the tournament at the beautiful Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club. Thanks to club’s partnership and the generous support of the local businesses and residents, this continues to be one of our most popular fundraisers.”

All proceeds from the tournament benefit the RSF Community Center, a nonprofit, 501(C)3 organization serving the community since 1972 through youth-after-school classes, sports leagues, and a variety of enriching activities that serve to connect the community.