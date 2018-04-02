The Gold Diggers to hold 'Hats Off to San Diego: Celebrating 25 Years of Gold'

The G.O.L.D. (Gifts Of Loving Donors) Diggers of San Diego will return to La Jolla’s Estancia Resort and Spa on Friday, April 13 for the celebration of “Hats Off to San Diego: Celebrating 25 Years of Gold.”

In honor of this significant anniversary year for the fundraising group, five nonprofit beneficiaries have been named to receive $5,000 checks at the luncheon.Those local charities selected are B.A.B.E.S. (Beating Alzheimer's By Embracing Science), A Bridge for Kids, Challenge Center, Glenner Center, and SDMOMS.

The highlight of the event is the Betty Mabee Hat Parade. The 12 local charities that will display their creations are: The Autism Tree Foundation, Playwrights Project, North Coast Repertory Theatre, ElderHelp, Light One Little Candle, Daughters of the American Revolution La Jolla Chapter, Altrusa San Diego Foundation, Options for All (formerly Employment & Community Options), Angels of Aseltine, San Diego Civic Youth Ballet, I’m My Own Blessing, and Social Service League of La Jolla.

The awards available to these participating charities are the $2,500 18 Karat Gold Award, the $1,500 49er Award, the $1,000 Prospector Award, a $750 prize for the Best Theme Hat, and a $750 Wild Card drawing.

The Honorary Chair of this year’s Hats Off is John Robert Mabee, grandson of the G.O.L.D. Diggers’ founder. The G.O.L.D. Diggers’ supporters that have consented to be on the honorary committee for this event are Connie Conard, Marion Dodson, Donna Doyle, Susan Fancher, Carol Fasching, Maeann Garty, Jackie Gillman, Bonnie and Scofield Hage, Jill Hall, Shirley Harper, Cristull Hasson, Terry Koehler, Carol Karlovich, Merle Lotherinton, Linda Masters, Steve Miller, Kristi Pieper, Virginia Napierskie, Claire Reiss, Ginger Reznik, Dolores Smith, Patrick Sullivan, Cindy Tindaro, Suzanne Ward, Priscilla and Keith Webb, and Bebe Zigman.Jackie Bailey and Brenda Ferich are the event co-chairs. Sponsors include Jackie Gillman, Holly Smith Jones, Charlotte Perry, Gerri Louise Teyssier, The Jerry and Jill Hall Charitable Fund, Maeann Garty, Patrick Sullivan, Steve and Jennifer Miller, Patty Moises, Diana Vuich, Bebe Zigman, Amy Peters, and Cristull Hasson. There will be an opportunity drawing for a $500 Money Hat. Tickets are $110.

Contact Jackie Bailey at 619-70-3643. The luncheon begins at 10:30 a.m. with a champagne reception and silent auction.The Gold Diggers’ web address is www.golddiggerssandiego.org. There is also a Gold Diggers Facebook page. Estancia La Jolla Hotel and Spa is located at 9700 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla, 92037. It is across the street from UCSD.