'Dirt from the RSF Garden Club'

Mark your calendars for a variety of events and activities that you can attend with your friends.

May 10: Join the RSF Garden Club and the Santaluz Club for the Mother’s Day Teacup Arrangement Workshop. In this workshop we will learn to make our own teacup flower arrangements just in time for Mother’s Day. This workshop will take place at the Santaluz Club located at 8170 Caminito Santaluz E. San Diego, CA 92127. $40 Material fee at the door (credit card preferred) RSVP to shelly@rsfgardenclub.org or 858-756-1554.

May 12: The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club brings back Rambling Through the Ranch on May 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the RSF Garden Club, 17025 Avenida de Acacias. Guests may enjoy open air trolley rides to tour four exclusive Rancho Santa Fe private gardens with live music at every location. Attendees may also shop local merchandise, sample local food vendors and participate in a silent auction. Rambling Through the Ranch supports Humane Smarts, a nonprofit urban farm located in the heart of downtown San Diego. For more information, contact Shelly Hart at shelly@rsfgardenclub.org or 858-756-1554. Purchase tickets on our website at www.rsfgardenclub.org

May 21: Save the date for our next “Coffee in the Garden” Enjoy light refreshments at a local RSF residence, while taking in the beauty of two enclosed courtyard gardens right in the heart of Rancho Santa Fe Village. Refreshments and coffee provided. This event is complimentary for members and $10 for guests. RSVP to shelly@rsfgardenclub.org or call 858-756-1554.

May 23: Please join us for the RSF Garden Club’s Annual Meeting, board member elections and grant awards. For the fourth year in a row, the RSF Garden Club will be awarding up to $50,000 in grant money to nonprofit organizations in the San Diego area that have worthwhile horticulture and conservation projects in need of funding. We will also be electing the Board of Directors. The event is complimentary for members, $20 for guests. RSVP to shelly@rsfgardenclub.org or call 858-756-1554.

June 18: Come join us for a local day trip to the Butterfly Farm in Encinitas. Our day will include an educational workshop, a private tour of the butterfly farm and a catered lunch at Solace Restaurant. Tickets are $40 for Members and $50 for Guests. RSVP to shelly@rsfgardenclub.org or call 858-756-1554.

June 25: The Garden Club is offering a workshop to teach you how to craft your own earrings. The workshop will be taught by silversmith and RSF Garden Club board member Julia Monroe. The workshop is $40 for members and $50 for guests and includes all materials and refreshments. RSVP by June 18 to shelly@rsfgardenclub.org or 858-756-1554