Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club and Osuna Adobe restoration Farm-to-Table Dinner to be held Sept. 23

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club and the Osuna Committee have teamed up for a Farm-to-Table Dinner and Silent Auction to be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. The goal is to raise funds to support the restoration of the historic Adobe and help fund the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club community grant program. This is an exciting Rancho Santa Fe community event that will be held at the historic Osuna Ranch. The evening will include live music, a silent auction, local farm vendors and a family style meal locally sourced.

Funds will benefit one of the oldest historic Adobes in California and be used for maintenance and to restore the Adobe to its original state in the mid-1800s. Home to the first mayor of San Diego, the Adobe is one the most significant assets in the Rancho Santa Fe area and Southern California. The Adobe is currently undergoing California and federal designation as a historic site.

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club has been a part of the community since 1927, with a mission to further the development of charitable horticulture and charitable conservation activities, both within and outside the community of Rancho Santa Fe. In recent years, the RSF Garden Club initiated a grants program providing over $150,000, which not only helped restore the landscaping around the Adobe as well as the Arroyo but has provided for educational opportunities at local elementary schools by sponsoring their garden projects.

Major sponsors of this event include: Annterese Toth, Financial Advisor for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and Jennifer J. Janzen-Botts with K. Anne Brizolis & Associates and Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty.

Tickets are $150 each and seating is limited. Please reserve your seat by Sept. 8 with payment. For more information, please call 858-756-1554 or email shelly@rsfgardenclub.org