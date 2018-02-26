Fresh Start Surgical Gifts hosting 26th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic to benefit children with physical deformities

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, a local nonprofit, is “transforming lives one swing at a time” at its 26th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic on March 11-12 at the Hilton San Diego/Del Mar and Morgan Run Club and Resort. The event will be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, best known for his role in “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

The Fresh Start 26th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic will kick off on Sunday, March 11 with a cocktail reception, dinner party and live/silent auction at the Hilton San Diego/Del Mar, 15575 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, 92014. On Monday, March 12, each participating foursome will be paired with a celebrity or professional athlete for a day of golf at Morgan Run Club and Resort, 5690 Cancha De Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92091.

“Our goal for 2018 is to provide $3 million worth of gifts in kind,” said Fresh Start CEO Shari Brasher. “Thanks to our foundation, which covers our overhead, every dollar that is donated is converted to three times its value in reconstructive surgery and related medical care for children.”

The event will fulfill Fresh Start’s mission of providing life changing surgery, dental work, laser treatments and speech therapy to disadvantaged children suffering with various physical deformities.

“It is truly a wonderful thing to give kids with physical deformities a fresh start in life,” said 26th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic Host Alfonso Ribeiro. “Our goal is to raise over $200,000 so that we can continue giving underserved children free medical services.”

Celebrity weekend attendees include: Alfonso Ribeiro, Jermaine Dye, John Carney and Tina Mickelson among others.

Fresh Start is still seeking sponsors as well as golfers for the event. For more information on sponsorship packages or to register, contact Director of Development Christina Curtin at christina@freshstart.org.