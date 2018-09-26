Midterm extravaganza: ‘An Evening with Buck Sexton & Friends’ set for Oct. 4

Buck Sexton Courtesy

Freedom Frontline presents “An Evening with Buck Sexton & Friends!” on Thursday, Oct. 4, at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. VIP reception starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and program at 7 p.m.

The “All About the Midterms” extravaganza promises equal parts fun and fact, with its “Ride the Wave” theme, taking guests back to California’s golden days, a la “Surfin’ USA,” “Good Vibrations,” and “Wish They All Could Be California Girls.” Special guest speaker Buck Sexton is a nationally recognized political commentator, former CIA intelligence officer, national security and counterterrorism expert, author, frequent guest on Fox News and guest host for Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity. He is also the host of The Buck Sexton Show, a syndicated, weekday radio show heard on over 100 U.S. stations, and co-hosts “Rising,” the flagship television show on the recently launched TheHill.com TV channel.

Committee Chair Barbara Shooter with celebrity MC Brett Winterble Courtesy

Brett Winterble, the hard-hitting host of The Brett Winterble Show on AM 760 KFMB, and a daily two-hour television show on Newsmax TV, will emcee the evening. The pairing of Winterble, known for his animated intellect, with Sexton will deliver a two-part program addressing the midterm elections and potential consequences for California and the country.

Election Integrity Project and Gas Tax Repeal/Prop 6 will have booths at the event. Face-time with special guests and candidates for those attending the VIP reception.

Open to the public but requires a reservation. Attire: Surfin’ USA/resort/business casual.

VIP cocktail reception (preferred dinner seating): Admission - $150 members, $175- non-members; dinner program only (reserved seating): Admission - $80 members, $100 - non-members; Special end-of- year membership: $40 member.