Freedom Frontline to present ‘All about the midterms: An Evening with Buck Sexton & Friends’

Freedom Frontline presents “An Evening with Buck Sexton” on Thursday, Oct. 4, at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. VIP reception starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and program at 7 p.m.

The “Ride the Wave” -themed event will feature guest speaker Buck Sexton, nationally-recognized political commentator, former CIA intelligence officer, national security and counterterrorism expert, author, frequent guest on Fox News and guest host for Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity. He is the host of The Buck Sexton Show, a syndicated, weekday radio show heard on over 100 U.S. stations and co-hosts “Rising,” the flagship television show on the recently launched TheHill.com TV channel.

Brett Winterble, the hard-hitting host of “The Brett Winterble Show” on 760 KFMB, and a daily two-hour television show on Newsmax TV, known for his animated intellect will emcee the evening.

The Election Integrity Project and the Gas Tax Repeal effort will have information and volunteer signup booths at the event. A special opportunity to meet local, state, and federal candidates will be afforded those attending the VIP reception.

Reception and dinner are open to the public. Members and guests are encouraged to dress in the spirit of the California/Surfin’ USA theme: Resort/Business Casual attire

VIP cocktail reception (preferred dinner seating): Admission: $150 members, $175 non-members. Dinner program only: Admission: $80 members, $100 non-members.

Membership and event registration online: www.FreedomFrontline.com