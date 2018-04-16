Freedom Frontline to host candidates forum for 49th and 52nd Congressional Districts

Freedom Frontline, California's Conservative Educational Coalition, will host a cocktail reception and candidates forum for 49th and 52nd Congressional Districts at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club on Sunday, April 29, 5-6:30 p.m. Candidates of all party affiliations have been invited to attend.

Event host Freedom Frontline is a centrist coalition and conservative educational 501(c)(4) organization whose mission is to help American citizens and taxpayers understand how they are affected by public policy. Freedom Frontline supports common sense, constitutionally-based governance, and has established relationships with conservative think tanks nationwide, as well as other like-minded groups committed to America's future as a free and prosperous nation.

The event is open to the public, but reservations are required. Admission is $25 for Freedom Frontline members, $30 for non-members. Register online at: www.FreedomFrontline.com.