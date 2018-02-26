Freedom Frontline to present 'State of our State' reception and discussion

Freedom Frontline, a conservative educational coalition, will host a presentation and discussion featuring State Senator Joel Anderson concentrating on Sacramento’s enactment of new laws for 2018, how they impact ordinary citizens and small businesses.

Freedom Frontline believes California is no longer the “golden state of opportunity” for work-a-day citizens due to its punitive taxes, fees and regulatory system emanating from state and local government. The conservative educational coalition’s State of our State event, focusing on California’s state legislature, will be held at a private Rancho Santa Fe Farms estate, on Thursday, March 22, from 5:30-7 p.m.