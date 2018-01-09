Freedom Frontline hosts 'Making California Golden Again' dinner and discussion

Freedom Frontline, California’s Conservative Educational Coalition, and Honorary Chairs David and Nancy Herrington will host an event Thursday, Jan. 25, at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club focusing on why California is no longer the “golden state of opportunity” for ordinary, work-a-day citizens, how it got here, and how to course correct in 2018 and beyond.

Making California Golden Again, a reception, dinner and discussion with accomplished author and columnist Victor Davis Hanson, will be emceed by radio and television personality Brett Winterble, host of Afternoon Drive on 760 KFMB.

The event will included a private reception from 5:30-6:45 p.m., and dinner for all participants at 7 p.m. featuring Hanson, a Tribune Media Services nationally syndicated columnist, author, Hoover Institution Senior Fellow, CSU Fresno Classics Emeritus professor, Hillsdale College Distinguished Fellow in History, frequent guest on Fox, and 5th Generation Californian.

Hanson is a recognized authority on matters from ancient Greek agrarian and military history to foreign affairs, domestic politics and contemporary culture. He has authored and or edited 24 books including bestsellers Mexifornia and his latest effort The Second World Wars. He has been interviewed on PBS, NPR, Fox, CNN and C-Span, and his writings have been published in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, National Review, Washington Times, Daily Telegraph, International Herald Tribune and Washington post, among others. Hanson’s awards include National Humanities Medal; William F. Buckley Prize; Claremont Institute’s Statesmanship Award and the Eric Breindel Award for Opinion Journalism.

Register online at www.FreedomFrontline.com