See America’s Freedom Bell & The Spirit of Liberty Collection at USS Midway

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation will present America’s Freedom Bell & The Spirit of Liberty Collection at the USS Midway from Friday, June 29-Sunday, July 8.

Visitors are invited to ring the bell to honor a family member or friend who has or is serving in the Armed Forces.

The Spirit of Liberty Collection features five paintings depicting the most important national monuments honoring the U.S. Armed Forces. Each of the dramatic paintings are 6’ x 4’ and created by renown patriotic painter Scott LoBaido for the Spirit of Liberty Foundation.

The USS Midway is the most visited ship in the world with over 1 million people every year. It features 29 restored aircrafts, flight simulators, guided tours and more.

The USS Midway is located at 910 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, 92101. Visit www.midway.org