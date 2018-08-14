RSF Firefighters team up to fundraise for FirefighterAid at Aug. 24 event

As wildfires continue to burn across the state of California, the Rancho Santa Fe firefighters are working to help a local charity aimed at assisting their own. On Friday, Aug. 24, from 5 - 8 p.m., the Rancho Santa Fe Firefighters Association will partner with Atomic Groove and the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach to host a fundraiser benefiting San Diego-based 501(c)(3) FirefighterAid and the San Diego 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

Atomic Groove’s 2nd Annual Happy Hour Benefiting FirefighterAid is open to the general public and features high-energy dance hits from the 1960s to today from North County’s popular local variety dance band Atomic Groove.

“Atomic Groove couldn’t pass up the opportunity to support our local heroes for a second year in a row,” states Carrie Weiland, band leader and lead vocalist of Atomic Groove. “We appreciate the hard work of our first responders; this public event is a great way to bring the community together to show that we care.” Weiland adds, “Atomic Groove is all about spreading joy, so if staffing is available, you might even see a cameo appearance by the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Fly Guyz on stage!”

Admission is $10, available online at bellyup.com or at the Belly Up box office. Doors open at 5 p.m., with live music by Atomic Groove from 5:30 - 8 p.m. This event is ages 21 and up.Atomic Groove and the Belly Up Tavern will donate $2.00 from each ticket sold to FirefighterAid, a San Diego 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing charitable assistance to firefighters and their families in crisis. The Rancho Santa Fe firefighters believe in FirefighterAid’s mission, whose platform of programs includes the prevention of firefighter-related cancers, as well as mental wellness and suicide-prevention initiatives.

Carlye Wund, director of development for FirefighterAid shared, “This year’s fire season has been tragic; our help is greatly needed. We are truly appreciative of our partnership with the Rancho Santa Fe Firefighters Association, Atomic Groove, and the Belly Up Tavern in doing so much good for firefighters and their families in need of the support.”

Firefighters from Rancho Santa Fe, along with their spouses, will be selling raffle tickets for the opportunity drawing with chances to win a number of exciting prizes including Dinner at the Fire Station for six people prepared by the Rancho Santa Fe Firefighters Association,a Baby Taylor (BT1) Guitar, gift cards to Waypoint Public, and a Ballast Point beer basket. One raffle ticket is included with admission, additional raffle tickets are available for purchase at the event. One-hundred percent of raffle proceeds benefit FirefighterAid.