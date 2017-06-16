June 15: Event briefs

San Diego International Beer Festival

Five sessions, hundreds of beers, one glass. The San Diego International Beer Competition draws entrants from throughout the world, and is placed among the top 10 of beer competitions nationally. Within the San Diego County Fair is the three-day San Diego International Beer Festival in the Del Mar Arena, featuring five sessions for beer lovers. Tickets include Fair admission and can be purchased online. Visit www.sandiegobeerfestival.com

Del Mar Summer Twilight Concert

The 2017 season of the Del Mar Foundation’s Summer Twilight Concert Series kicks off at 7 p.m. on June 20 at Powerhouse Park, 1658 Coast Boulevard, Del Mar, with the Blue Eyed Soul Band. All concerts are free and open to the public.

San Diego International Boat Show

The San Diego International Boat Show will return to Harbor Island June 15-18 for four days of fun on the water. The footprint of the 2017 show will be bigger with added dock space to accommodate the demand of exhibitors to be in the show, making the show marina nearly 150,000 square feet. The event will also feature entertainment, great food, a craft beer and wine tasting area, and more. Visit www.SanDiegoInternationalBoatShow.com.

Education, screening programs at Sharp Senior Resource Center

The Senior Resource Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital offers free health education and screening programs for seniors and their families each month. The Senior Resource Center also provides free information and assistance for health information and community resources, call 858-939-4790. For information on additional programs, call 1-800-827-4277 or visit www.sharp.com.

Biomimicry Nature Tour

Saturday, June 24: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., San Elijo Lagoon

An invention as simple as Velcro mimics the interlocking hooks in common burrs that attach to our hiking shoes. That’s copying nature’s best designs, the focus of a tour designed to open the ways we think inside nature’s strategies and patterns. Guest expert, Jacques Chirazi with Biomimicry San Diego, will lead the nature walk with hands-on activities including a scavenger hunt, a blindfold exercise to enhance the other senses, and nature drawing. Visit SanElijo.org/Events

Summer Solstice

The Del Mar Village Association is holding its annual Summer Solstice celebration on June 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the ocean-front Powerhouse Park. This event is the premier kick off to summer celebration and will feature tastes from more than 20 exceptional coastal eateries. In addition there will be more than 25 craft breweries and vineyards participating along with distilled spirits and organic beverages. Sip and sup while enjoying the live sounds of local band Second Cousins, and enjoy the Del Mar Lifeguard’s Tiki Torch Paddle Out at sunset.

This is a sell out event and tickets are limited, so order online now at visitdelmarvillage.com or check out visitdelmarvillagesummersolstice2.comfor further information.

San Diego County Fair

The San Diego County Fair opened June 2 and runs through July 4 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The theme of this year’s fair is “Where the West is Fun.”

The fair is closed on the first four Mondays (June 5, 12, 19 and 26) and the first three Tuesdays (June 6, 13 and 20). Learn more at sdfair.com

Poets on Parade

The 2017 San Diego Poetry Annual begins at 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, in the San Diego Art Institute, 1439 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. Editors and authors published in the anthology will read poems from this year’s edition. Guest appearances by Anthony Blacksher, Judy Reeves, Adam Greenfield and Jimmy Jazz. Franco Z will perform “A Brief History of Jazz.” People’s Choice Poem Performance Awards follow. Beverages, snacks and time to mingle. Tickets: Members free, non-members $5. Bring a snack/beverage to share and get in free. Writers/artists who would like to participate in the People’s Choice Poem Performance Awards can get their names in the hat ahead of time at mkklam@gmail.com or text (619) 957-3264. poetryandartsd.com or sandiego-art.org