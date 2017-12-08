Dec. 7: Event briefs

RSF Library Guild Christmas Tea & Tree Raffle
The RSF Library Guild will present its 27th Annual Christmas Tea & Tree Raffle Friday, Dec. 8 from 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. at the RSF Library. The event will feature holiday creations, music and treats. Event times: Adults only: 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Rowe School choir performance: 2:30 p.m.; All ages welcome: 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Tree and wreath raffle: 4 p.m.
Raffle tickets on sale beginning Dec. 5 for $1 each or $10 for 12. Feeling festive? Decorate your own table top tree, wreath or menorah for the raffle. Please deliver your items to the library by Wednesday, Dec. 6, for display.
This is a free event sponsored by the RSF Library Guild. The RSF Library is located at 17040 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe. Visit rsflibraryguild.org.
Red Nose Run
Sign up and join the fun at The Red Nose Run at therednoserun.com. Dixie Courtney of Carrington Real Estate Del Mar is a loyal participant. “I am getting excited and my zany holiday costume is ready to go on Dec. 15. It is a fun unique holiday event for all ages.The Poseidon Restaurant and Del Mar Lifeguards make a great team helping at the event. I especially love Santa arriving on a zodiac!”
Participants will be welcomed at 1 p.m. by the high-energy sounds of 91X . The run starts at 2 p.m.
Each participant receives a windbreaker with the popular The Red Nose Run logo. The Poseidon restaurant provides delicious hors d’oeuvres after the walk/run. Live and silent auction items make great unique holiday gifts. Don’t forget all this fun benefits Fresh Start Surgical Gifts who provide free surgeries to children with facial disfigurements and also the Semper Fi Fund helping injured vets and supporting the needs of their families.
RSF Chanukah Library Hour
The RSF Chanukah Library Hour will be held Thursday, Dec. 7 at 3:30 p.m. at the RSF Library. Children will learn about the miracles of Chanukah hands on and create their very own chanukah candles.
The RSF Library is located at 17040 Avenida De Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe. Contact Chabad Jewish Center of RSF for more information at jewishRSF.com or 858-756-7571.
‘Jewels of the Season’
The Timken Museum and San Diego State University have partnered to present “Jewels of the Season,” through Dec. 31 at 1500 El Prado, Balboa Park. Each ornament features semi-precious gems, sequins, stones and filigree collected by the ornament-makers. See it during museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12-4:30 p.m. Sunday (closed Monday). Free admission. (619) 239-5548. timkenmuseum.org
American Legion Post 416 hosts The Army v Navy College Football Classic
American Legion Post 416, Encinitas 501(c) 19 veterans nonprofit hosts The Army v Navy College Football Classic Saturday, Dec. 9 from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tented outdoor event with food, drink specials, free parking and a Kids Fun Zone. Fun for the entire family. Address: 210 West F Street, Encinitas. For more information, call 760-753-5674.
It’s snowing at Flower Hill Promenade through Dec. 24
Bring the entire family for some winter snow fun every weekend between 10 a.m. 4 p.m. in the Alpine Village at Flower Hill Promenade. Build a snowman and catch a falling snowflake when the flurries are swirling at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Stay for story time with Elsa the Snow Queen and visit St. Nick at his chalet. Browse the beautifully decorated shops and eateries while you explore the magical transformation of your neighborhood center. Free parking.
Bach Collegium San Diego
Bach Collegium San Diego is presenting its annual performances of Handel’s Messiah. Bach Collegium San Diego’s Messiah has become one of the country’s most compelling interpretations of this beloved oratorio, emphasizing Handel’s prowess as one of the great composers of dramatic music from the 18th century. A stellar ensemble brings both the grandeur and intimacy to this seminal work.
Upcoming events include Monday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., St. James-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla; Tuesday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 320 Date St., downtown San Diego; Wednesday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Ave., Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Visit bachcollegiumsd.org
Menorah Lighting at Del Mar Highlands Town Center
On Sunday, Dec. 17, the Del Mar Highlands Town Center will host its traditional Congregation Beth Am Menorah Lighting. The event will include the lighting ceremony, choral performances and refreshments starting at 6 p.m. Del Mar Highlands Town Center is located at 12925 El Camino Real, Carmel Valley, 92130.
Fairen Del at Flower Hill to host Holiday Open House
“HOHO ,” a Holiday Open House event at Fairen Del at Flower Hill Promenade will be held Thursday and Friday, Dec. 7 and 8 from 2-8 p.m.
The public is welcome to stop in to this award-winning boutique where they will be serving refreshments all day, raffling off prizes every hour and wrapping all purchases for free with their signature flair. Parking is free. Located at the Flower Hill Promenade in Del Mar. Open daily 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
RSF Chanukah Library Hour
The RSF Chanukah Library Hour will be held Thursday, Dec. 7 at 3:30 p.m. at the RSF Library. Children will learn about the miracles of Chanukah hands on and create their very own chanukah candles.
The RSF Library is located at 17040 Avenida De Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe. Contact Chabad Jewish Center of RSF for more information at jewishRSF.com or 858-756-7571.
Growing Up Fisher: Music, Memories and Misadventures
Actress, director, entertainer Joely Fisher invites you backstage, into the intimate world of her career and family with her hilarious, irreverent, down-to-earth show (based on her memoir) which is filled with incredible, candid stories about her life, her famous parents, and how the loss of her unlikely hero, sister Carrie Fisher, ignited the writer and performer within.
The show will be held at Martinis Above Fourth Mondy, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit ma4sd.com/shows/
Matinis Above Fourth is located at 3940 4th Avenue, Second Floor, San Diego, 92103, 619-400-4500.
UC San Diego Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Open House
Discover the joys of continued learning and enrichment at a free Open House on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at UC San Diego. Presented by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, this membership program for adults over the age of 50 offers daytime lectures, seminars, and guided discussions by the renowned UCSD faculty and community leaders. There are no prerequisites, exams or credit. – simply the joy of learning in a community of peers. Learn more about Osher and its winter program at UCSD at olli.ucsd.edu. RSVP at olli.ucsd.edu/openhouse or call 858-534-3409. Parking is free on Saturdays.
Lecture: Too Few Earthquakes! What to Do?
Friday, Dec. 8, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007, Room 201. Free
Jean Bernard Minster, Distinghished professor of Geophysics at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, UCSD, and former Scientific Director of the Southern California Earthquake Center (SCEC), will review recent advances in assessing seismic risks in Southern California. He’ll examine Professor Jordan’s (USC/SCEC) characterization of the southern San Andreas fault as “Locked, Loaded, and Ready to Roll.” His words triggered a spike in earthquake insurance applications. But because our experience with large earthquakes in the region is very limited, we have to turn to videos generated by massive supercomputer simulations of such events to evaluate their potential effects.
Info: lifesanelijo@gmail.com
‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ at Old Globe
The Old Globe’s 20th annual production of Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” runs through Dec. 24 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Tickets: TheOldGlobe.org, (619) 23-GLOBE or visit the Box Office.
La Jolla Symphony & Chorus: Poulenc’s ‘Gloria’
La Jolla Symphony & Chorus will present Poulenc’s great choral work “Gloria” and more Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Mandeville Auditorium, UC San Diego.
For more information or to purchase tickets call 858-534-4637 or visit lajollasymphony.com.
A quartet of Holiday shows at North Coast Rep
December theatregoers will find something for everyone’s taste at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Impro Theatre “Dickens Unscripted” Dec. 8-10 is a winter holiday improvised gift for the literary minded; “From Berlin to Brooks: Celebrating Broadway!” Dec. 16-17 is an evening of Broadway’s greatest songs by some of America’s most successful Jewish songwriters; finally the return Dec. 20-24 of “Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold” is certain to delight the entire family; and due to popular demand North Coast Rep is bringing back Elijah Rock’s “Gershwin For My SOul” Dec. 18.
For more information on the Rep’s holiday shows, visit northcoastrep.org, or call the box office at (858)-481-1055. Students, military and educators - $3 off admission. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach
Garden of Lights
After the sun goes down in December, the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas is transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland. More than 125,000 sparkling lights illuminate the flora of this fantastic 37-acre urban oasis each evening from 5 – 9 p.m. for a magical holiday experience. Garden of Lights also feaures great music, food, visits with Santa and more.
Garden of Lights runs Dec. 2-23 and Dec. 26-30.
Tickets for Garden of Lights are available at the Welcome Center at the SD Botanic Garden on the evening of visitation. There are no advance ticket sales available at the Garden or on the website. Address: 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, 92024,sdbgarden.org.
Tim Flannery & Friends to perform at Maritime Museum
Maritime Museum of San Diego, home to a world-class collection of historic sailing ships, steam-powered boats, and submarines, each offering entertaining and educational exhibits, announces the return of Tim Flannery and Friends performance aboard the world’s oldest active sailing ship Star of India. Tim Flannery & Friends will perform a colorful blend of folk, country and traditional music and storytelling Saturday, Dec. 16. Some of San Diego’s most popular artists have been known to join Tim Flannery for a special night of music such as Eve Selis and Steve Poltz. Flannery’s music now also serves another purpose: every cent from ticket sales benefit his nonprofit, the Love Harder Project, for anti-bullying and anti-violence programs across the country.
Entrance begins at 7:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 8 p.m. Concert tickets are $49 for adults 21 and older. VIP tickets are available for $85 which includes heavy appetizers, two complimentary drinks, concert and early entry for seat selection. Tickets can be purchased online at sdmaritime.org/publicevents or by calling 619-234-9153 ext. 106.
Annual Parade of Lights Dinner hosted by Maritime Museum
Maritime Museum of San Diego, where visitors explore dockside the entire collection of historic vessels from sail to steam to submarine with just one admission ticket, announces the 2017 Parade of Lights Dinner and Winter Wonderland holiday event. Festive fun organized to complement the delicious holiday
buffet to include “ice” skating, photos with Santa, hot cocoa, cider, and holiday cookies.The buffet and no-host bar will be open 5 p.m. –8 p.m. on Sunday evenings, Dec.10 or 17. More details are available at sdmaritime.org.
American Legion Post 416 hosts The Army vs Navy College Football Classic
American Legion Post 416, Encinitas 501(c) 19 veterans nonprofit hosts The Army v Navy College Football Classic Saturday, Dec. 9 from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tented outdoor event with food, drink specials, free parking and a Kids Fun Zone. Fun for the entire family. Address: 210 West F Street, Encinitas. For more information, call 760-753-5674.
‘Peter Pan and Tinker Bell - A Pirate’s Christmas’
Lythgoe Family Panto will present “Peter Pan and Tinker Bell - A Pirate’s Christmas” at the Balboa Theatre Dec. 21-24 and Dec. 27-31.
The production is a flying, singing and swashbuckling holiday adventure performed in the style of a British panto. Step into the Balboa Theatre and embark on a wild quest with Tinker Bell, Wendy and Peter Pan, as they try to put a stop to the plot of some dastardly pirates who plan to kidnap Peter as a present to Captain Hook. Filled with big laughs, magic, dancers and contemporary songs by everyone from Taylor Swift to the Bee Gees, this family show has a little bit of something for everyone.
Local performers include Bella Pavan, Sofia Mah (Carmel Valley); Riley Washington (Del Mar); Hunter Luedde (Encinitas); and Alexandra Flower (Rancho Santa Fe).
Balboa Theatre is located at 868 Fourth Avenue, San Diego 92101. Visit bit.ly/2iwi7Of
Holiday Cabaret
The North Coast Symphony Orchestra directed by Daniel Swem will perform “Holiday Cabaret” on Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m. at the at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Dr. The concert features festive holiday selections, including “Festive Sounds of Hanukah,” Dances from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” “The Polar Express” by Silvestri and Ballard, “Feliz Navidad” by Jose Feliciano and more. Tickets available at the door: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max.
For more information visit northcoastsymphony.com. The orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation.