Dec. 7: Event briefs

RSF Library Guild Christmas Tea & Tree Raffle

The RSF Library Guild will present its 27th Annual Christmas Tea & Tree Raffle Friday, Dec. 8 from 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. at the RSF Library. The event will feature holiday creations, music and treats. Event times: Adults only: 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Rowe School choir performance: 2:30 p.m.; All ages welcome: 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Tree and wreath raffle: 4 p.m.

Raffle tickets on sale beginning Dec. 5 for $1 each or $10 for 12. Feeling festive? Decorate your own table top tree, wreath or menorah for the raffle. Please deliver your items to the library by Wednesday, Dec. 6, for display.

This is a free event sponsored by the RSF Library Guild. The RSF Library is located at 17040 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe. Visit rsflibraryguild.org.

Red Nose Run

Sign up and join the fun at The Red Nose Run at therednoserun.com. Dixie Courtney of Carrington Real Estate Del Mar is a loyal participant. “I am getting excited and my zany holiday costume is ready to go on Dec. 15. It is a fun unique holiday event for all ages.The Poseidon Restaurant and Del Mar Lifeguards make a great team helping at the event. I especially love Santa arriving on a zodiac!”

Participants will be welcomed at 1 p.m. by the high-energy sounds of 91X . The run starts at 2 p.m.

Each participant receives a windbreaker with the popular The Red Nose Run logo. The Poseidon restaurant provides delicious hors d’oeuvres after the walk/run. Live and silent auction items make great unique holiday gifts. Don’t forget all this fun benefits Fresh Start Surgical Gifts who provide free surgeries to children with facial disfigurements and also the Semper Fi Fund helping injured vets and supporting the needs of their families.

RSF Chanukah Library Hour

The RSF Chanukah Library Hour will be held Thursday, Dec. 7 at 3:30 p.m. at the RSF Library. Children will learn about the miracles of Chanukah hands on and create their very own chanukah candles.

The RSF Library is located at 17040 Avenida De Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe. Contact Chabad Jewish Center of RSF for more information at jewishRSF.com or 858-756-7571.

‘Jewels of the Season’

The Timken Museum and San Diego State University have partnered to present “Jewels of the Season,” through Dec. 31 at 1500 El Prado, Balboa Park. Each ornament features semi-precious gems, sequins, stones and filigree collected by the ornament-makers. See it during museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12-4:30 p.m. Sunday (closed Monday). Free admission. (619) 239-5548. timkenmuseum.org

American Legion Post 416 hosts The Army v Navy College Football Classic

American Legion Post 416, Encinitas 501(c) 19 veterans nonprofit hosts The Army v Navy College Football Classic Saturday, Dec. 9 from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tented outdoor event with food, drink specials, free parking and a Kids Fun Zone. Fun for the entire family. Address: 210 West F Street, Encinitas. For more information, call 760-753-5674.

It’s snowing at Flower Hill Promenade through Dec. 24

Bring the entire family for some winter snow fun every weekend between 10 a.m. 4 p.m. in the Alpine Village at Flower Hill Promenade. Build a snowman and catch a falling snowflake when the flurries are swirling at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Stay for story time with Elsa the Snow Queen and visit St. Nick at his chalet. Browse the beautifully decorated shops and eateries while you explore the magical transformation of your neighborhood center. Free parking.

Bach Collegium San Diego

Bach Collegium San Diego is presenting its annual performances of Handel’s Messiah. Bach Collegium San Diego’s Messiah has become one of the country’s most compelling interpretations of this beloved oratorio, emphasizing Handel’s prowess as one of the great composers of dramatic music from the 18th century. A stellar ensemble brings both the grandeur and intimacy to this seminal work.

Upcoming events include Monday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., St. James-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla; Tuesday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 320 Date St., downtown San Diego; Wednesday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Ave., Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Visit bachcollegiumsd.org

Menorah Lighting at Del Mar Highlands Town Center

On Sunday, Dec. 17, the Del Mar Highlands Town Center will host its traditional Congregation Beth Am Menorah Lighting. The event will include the lighting ceremony, choral performances and refreshments starting at 6 p.m. Del Mar Highlands Town Center is located at 12925 El Camino Real, Carmel Valley, 92130.

Fairen Del at Flower Hill to host Holiday Open House

“HOHO ,” a Holiday Open House event at Fairen Del at Flower Hill Promenade will be held Thursday and Friday, Dec. 7 and 8 from 2-8 p.m.

The public is welcome to stop in to this award-winning boutique where they will be serving refreshments all day, raffling off prizes every hour and wrapping all purchases for free with their signature flair. Parking is free. Located at the Flower Hill Promenade in Del Mar. Open daily 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Growing Up Fisher: Music, Memories and Misadventures

Actress, director, entertainer Joely Fisher invites you backstage, into the intimate world of her career and family with her hilarious, irreverent, down-to-earth show (based on her memoir) which is filled with incredible, candid stories about her life, her famous parents, and how the loss of her unlikely hero, sister Carrie Fisher, ignited the writer and performer within.