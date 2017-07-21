July 20: Event briefs

Film ‘Day of Days’ at The Lot - La Jolla
A premier/public screening of the film "Day of Days" with Tom Skerritt will be held Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m. at The Lot - La Jolla. The film is produced by Rancho Santa Fe resident John Cappetta.
Synopsis: "A reclusive, God-fearing 91-year-old war veteran and a young Cuban home-aid worker struggle to come to terms with their regrets, the pain of unimaginable loss and the most difficult, and yet beautiful, of human truths."
The Lot-La Jolla is located at 7611 Fay Ave, La Jolla, 92037. Visit thelotent.com
Coastal Artists present ‘Summer ArtSplash '17’
Coastal Artists will exhibit artworks at La Vida Del Mar from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31, titled "Summer ArtSplash '17." A reception for the artists will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., with refreshments and music. The exhibit is free and open to the public daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
La Vida Del Mar is located at 850 Del Mar Downs Road, Solana Beach, CA 92075, two blocks east of the Coast Road, and a half block north of Via de la Valle. For more information, visit coastal-artists.org and/or srgsenior living.com, or call the Program Department at 858-755-1224.
‘Love Letters’ coming to NC Rep
Join North Coast Repertory Theatre Artistic Director David Ellenstein and actress Denise Young for an elegant and touching evening Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m. as they read A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters. A Pulitzer Prize finalist, Love Letters “is that great work whose emotional richness requires no embellishment in order to become a full-bodied theatrical experience. Love Letters will have you laughing, sighing and possibly wiping away a few tears. A very special fundraiser featuring a champagne reception,” according to a North Coast Rep press release.
For more information, visit northcoastrep.org or call 858-481-1055.
Timken Museum Collector’s Dinner
A Collector’s Dinner at the Timken Museum of Art will be held Saturday, July 29, 6:30 p.m. The event will feature "Private Devotions: Italian paintings and sculptures highlight magnificent Italian artworks from the 13th through the 17th century." A semi-formal evening with an elegant summer white dress code starts with a private gallery viewing of the exhibition by Director of Curatorial Affairs Derrick Cartwright, followed by dinner catered by Pamplemousse and finishing with dessert and a salon-style conversation with private collector Robert Hoehn and Cartwright.
Timken Museum of Art is located at 1500 El Prado, Balboa Park, San Diego, CA, 92101
Register at timkenmuseum.org or rsvp@timkenmuseum.org.
Waterfront Beer Festival
For the fourth year in a row, the Maritime Museum of San Diego, home to one of the world’s finest collections of historic vessels, will host its popular annual event touted as “the best beer fest in San Diego”. This year the venue expands and the museum will be closed to the public all day Saturday, Aug. 5 to host the Beer Festival from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Tickets include general admission to all ships and submarines. Guests may come aboard and choose from a delicious assortment of foods, and listen to live music. Festival participants will have the opportunity to sample assorted beers from popular local craft breweries. Guests are encouraged to take public transportation or use a ride-sharing service. The trolley stop is two blocks from the museum.
The museum is located at Star of India Wharf in downtown San Diego at 1492 North Harbor Drive, San Diego, 92101-3309. sdmaritime.org.
‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’
There’s mischief in the woods! The Theatre School @ North Coast Repertory Theatre presents William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Magical fairies with love juice complicate two teen couples’ relationships in this “First Folio” Shakespearean comedy. Benjamin Cole directs his theatre school students in this entertaining summer performance, from Aug. 2 – 6.
Performances are free, outdoors at La Colonia Community Center & Park, Aug. 2 - 6 at 6 p.m., 715 Valley Ave. Solana Beach, 92075. For more information, call 858-481-1055, visit northcoastreptheatreschool.org
On Stage
J*Company Youth Theater takes on the story of “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson with “Tick, Tick … Boom!” a production covering the playwright/composer’s journey that led to a life-changing, Broadway blockbuster, 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27 at the Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets: $11-$13. (858) 457-3030. sdcjc.org/jc
“Guys and Dolls,” the quintessential Broadway musical, is on stage with matinee and evening shows at The Old Globe in Balboa Park through Aug. 13. It stars Terence Archie as Sky Masterson and J. Bernard Calloway as Nathan Detroit (roles made famous in film by Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra). Tickets: $40. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org
The La Jolla Theatre Ensemble presents the first of two, summer, staged readings of the classic American romantic comedy, “The Rainmaker” by Richard Nash, 7 p.m. Friday, July 21 and Monday July 24 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $10 suggested donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Art Exhibits
La Playa Gallery’s summer art exhibition “The Urban Ocean” features the works of emerging local artists Jeff Yeomans and Katy Helen Stockinger. Also highlighted are the amazing wood carvings of blind woodworker, Mick Yoder. An opening wine and cheese party is 5 p.m. Friday, July 21 at 2226 Avenida De La Playa. Free. (858) 454-6903. laplayagallery.com
The last chance to see world-renowned artist and architect James Hubbell “That Which Must Be Hidden” is July 23 at the gallery of St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. Exhibit features stained glass, paintings and sculptures. It will be open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (858) 459-3421. sjbts.org
Two Concerts
The 19th Summer Festival with pianist Gustavo Romero (featuring the works of Enrique Granados) concludes 4 p.m. Sunday, July 23 at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Single ticket with dinner: $165. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org
Australian rock duo Air Supply, known for hits such as “Lonely is the Night” and “Lost in Love,” take the stage as part of the San Diego Symphony Bayside Summer Nights, 7:30 p.m. July 14-15 at the Embarcadero Marina Park South, 206 Marina Park Way. Tickets from $18. (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org
Fashion Films
La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival, the world’s largest gathering of fashion filmmakers, is July 20-22 in La Jolla. While the Festival is invitation-only, there is a free screening of fashion films for the public, 3-5 p.m. Saturday, July 22 and the public is invited to view the red carpet 2-7:30 p.m. July 22 at Mandeville Auditorium on the UCSD campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. (858) 534-2230. ljfff.com
Get Fit Summer
Have you signed up for The City of San Diego’s Parks Fit Challenge? You have until Aug. 12 to walk, run or swim 30, 90 or 120 miles. Visit any City of San Diego Park and Recreation Department facility (recreation center, pool, nature center, activity center or golf course) for a quick enrollment process. Choose one activity or mix it up. Track your miles and turn them in by the due date. Free. sandiego.gov/park-and-recreation
Carousel Day
National Carousel Day at the historic Balboa Park Carousel will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 with carousel rides, circus performers, face painting, music and more. Presented by Friends of Balboa Park. Free. friendsofbalboapark.org
SB Concerts at Cove
Solana Beach Concerts at the Cove summer series runs every Thursday at Fletcher Cove Park from 6 p.m.-7:45 p.m. with a different musical group through Aug. 24. Bring beach chairs, blankets, picnics and friends. Address: 140 So. Sierra Ave., Solana Beach. For more details, visit cityofsolanabeach.org or call 858-720-2453.
Monday Night Jazz performance at NC Rep
North Coast Repertory Theatre will hold a Monday Night Jazz performance featuring The Peter Sprague Trio July 24 at 7:30 p.m. The Peter Sprague trio explores the jazz tradition of improvisation but with a slightly different spin — they bring their jazz viewpoint to songs that resonate with the boomers. They start with The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, James Taylor, and Cream, and then for balance they play “Georgia” by Hoagy Carmichael or add in a Cole Porter beauty and one of Peter’s original compositions. For tickets, call 858-481-1055 or visit northcoastrep.org
Free family fun at Flower Hill
Flower Hill Promenade in Del Mar is hosting two free Family Fun Festival events this month on Sunday, July 23 and Sunday, July 30. From noon to 3 p.m. at the center there will be pony rides,a petting zoo, face painting and multiple arts and crafts stations. Local musicians will provide live entertainment and many more activities will take place throughout the afternoon.
Flower Hill Promenade is located on 2720 Via de la Valle.
SD Botanic Garden Insect Festival
Aspiring entomologists are invited to San Diego Botanic Garden’s Insect Festival on Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This festival is sure to intrigue bug-devotees of all ages. The event features thousands of creepy-crawlies, including live lizards, snakes and the famous Madagascar hissing cockroaches.Bug collecting, interactive insect arts and crafts, as well as tasty cooked mealworm larva – in various flavors including mesquite, teriyaki and barbeque – are just some of the activities scheduled at the Festival. Local bug experts will be available for questions and more than 20 educational booths will instruct and entertain children and adults alike.
The Insect Festival is presented by the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club and sponsored by K&M Pest Solutions. This event is free with paid admission or membership. Children under 12 are free. Visit sdbgarden.org/insect.htm
Tony Bennett at Summer Pops
The one and only Tony Bennett performs 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 as part of San Diego Symphony’s Summer Pops concert series. Embarcadero Marina Park South, 200 Marina Park Way, downtown San Diego. Tickets from $18. (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org
Mendocini Farms Hiring Fair
Mendocino Farms sandwich market, which is opening in Del Mar Highlands Town Center this August, is holding a Hiring Fair Tuesday, July 18 through Friday, July 21 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at Del Mar Highlands Town Center, 12925 El Camino Real, Suite J-0, San Diego, CA 92130. For more details, visit mendocinofarms.com/del-mar-hiring/