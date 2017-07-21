July 20: Event briefs

Film ‘Day of Days’ at The Lot - La Jolla

A premier/public screening of the film "Day of Days" with Tom Skerritt will be held Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m. at The Lot - La Jolla. The film is produced by Rancho Santa Fe resident John Cappetta.

Synopsis: "A reclusive, God-fearing 91-year-old war veteran and a young Cuban home-aid worker struggle to come to terms with their regrets, the pain of unimaginable loss and the most difficult, and yet beautiful, of human truths."

The Lot-La Jolla is located at 7611 Fay Ave, La Jolla, 92037. Visit thelotent.com

Coastal Artists present ‘Summer ArtSplash '17’

Coastal Artists will exhibit artworks at La Vida Del Mar from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31, titled "Summer ArtSplash '17." A reception for the artists will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., with refreshments and music. The exhibit is free and open to the public daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

La Vida Del Mar is located at 850 Del Mar Downs Road, Solana Beach, CA 92075, two blocks east of the Coast Road, and a half block north of Via de la Valle. For more information, visit coastal-artists.org and/or srgsenior living.com, or call the Program Department at 858-755-1224.

‘Love Letters’ coming to NC Rep

Join North Coast Repertory Theatre Artistic Director David Ellenstein and actress Denise Young for an elegant and touching evening Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m. as they read A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters. A Pulitzer Prize finalist, Love Letters “is that great work whose emotional richness requires no embellishment in order to become a full-bodied theatrical experience. Love Letters will have you laughing, sighing and possibly wiping away a few tears. A very special fundraiser featuring a champagne reception,” according to a North Coast Rep press release.

For more information, visit northcoastrep.org or call 858-481-1055.

Timken Museum Collector’s Dinner

A Collector’s Dinner at the Timken Museum of Art will be held Saturday, July 29, 6:30 p.m. The event will feature "Private Devotions: Italian paintings and sculptures highlight magnificent Italian artworks from the 13th through the 17th century." A semi-formal evening with an elegant summer white dress code starts with a private gallery viewing of the exhibition by Director of Curatorial Affairs Derrick Cartwright, followed by dinner catered by Pamplemousse and finishing with dessert and a salon-style conversation with private collector Robert Hoehn and Cartwright.

Timken Museum of Art is located at 1500 El Prado, Balboa Park, San Diego, CA, 92101

Register at timkenmuseum.org or rsvp@timkenmuseum.org.

Waterfront Beer Festival

For the fourth year in a row, the Maritime Museum of San Diego, home to one of the world’s finest collections of historic vessels, will host its popular annual event touted as “the best beer fest in San Diego”. This year the venue expands and the museum will be closed to the public all day Saturday, Aug. 5 to host the Beer Festival from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Tickets include general admission to all ships and submarines. Guests may come aboard and choose from a delicious assortment of foods, and listen to live music. Festival participants will have the opportunity to sample assorted beers from popular local craft breweries. Guests are encouraged to take public transportation or use a ride-sharing service. The trolley stop is two blocks from the museum.

The museum is located at Star of India Wharf in downtown San Diego at 1492 North Harbor Drive, San Diego, 92101-3309. sdmaritime.org.

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

There’s mischief in the woods! The Theatre School @ North Coast Repertory Theatre presents William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Magical fairies with love juice complicate two teen couples’ relationships in this “First Folio” Shakespearean comedy. Benjamin Cole directs his theatre school students in this entertaining summer performance, from Aug. 2 – 6.

Performances are free, outdoors at La Colonia Community Center & Park, Aug. 2 - 6 at 6 p.m., 715 Valley Ave. Solana Beach, 92075. For more information, call 858-481-1055, visit northcoastreptheatreschool.org

On Stage

J*Company Youth Theater takes on the story of “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson with “Tick, Tick … Boom!” a production covering the playwright/composer’s journey that led to a life-changing, Broadway blockbuster, 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27 at the Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets: $11-$13. (858) 457-3030. sdcjc.org/jc

“Guys and Dolls,” the quintessential Broadway musical, is on stage with matinee and evening shows at The Old Globe in Balboa Park through Aug. 13. It stars Terence Archie as Sky Masterson and J. Bernard Calloway as Nathan Detroit (roles made famous in film by Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra). Tickets: $40. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

The La Jolla Theatre Ensemble presents the first of two, summer, staged readings of the classic American romantic comedy, “The Rainmaker” by Richard Nash, 7 p.m. Friday, July 21 and Monday July 24 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $10 suggested donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Art Exhibits

La Playa Gallery’s summer art exhibition “The Urban Ocean” features the works of emerging local artists Jeff Yeomans and Katy Helen Stockinger. Also highlighted are the amazing wood carvings of blind woodworker, Mick Yoder. An opening wine and cheese party is 5 p.m. Friday, July 21 at 2226 Avenida De La Playa. Free. (858) 454-6903. laplayagallery.com

The last chance to see world-renowned artist and architect James Hubbell “That Which Must Be Hidden” is July 23 at the gallery of St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. Exhibit features stained glass, paintings and sculptures. It will be open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (858) 459-3421. sjbts.org