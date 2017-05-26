May 25: Event briefs

Earl Warren Middle School Arts Festival

Earl Warren Middle School will hold its semi-annual Arts Festival, a fundraising event designed to celebrate the visual and performing art classes, on Thursday, June 1, from 5:30-8 p.m., at Earl Warren Middle School’s “Seahawk Village.” Studio and digital art will be on display, drama students will perform “Man Overboard!,” and guitar students will play a concert. Local Rudy’s street tacos and quesadillas will be available for purchase. The community is welcome to attend the event.

Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival

The 14th Annual Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival will be held Saturday, June 3 from 5-8 p.m. at the Encinitas Ranch Golf Course (1275 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas CA 92024). The net proceeds from the event will be divided between several 501c(3) charities.

The event will feature beverages from 25 wineries, breweries and other vendors, a taste sampling of over 24 local restaurants’ best dishes and desserts, live music, and a large silent auction and a raffle that has over $5,000 of items from local businesses and friends to support the event’s beneficiaries.

Ticket sales close the evening of Friday, June 2. For tickets, go to www.encinitaswinefestival.com

Regional CrossFit Competition

After a five-week worldwide Open competition, the top 40 men, 40 women and 30 teams from the Southern California and Northern California Regions have been invited to compete in the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games California Regional. The event will take place May 26-28 at the Del Mar Arena in Del Mar.

Athletes will endure three days of competition with the hopes of taking one of the five coveted spots in each division to the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisc., Aug. 3-6. The CrossFit Games are the world’s premier test to find the “Fittest on Earth.” Since its inception in 2007, the CrossFit Games have become one of the fastest growing sports in America.

Visit www.games.crossfit.com

San Diego Parkinson’s Association Walk

San Diego Parkinson’s Association Walk will be held June 11 at 8 a.m. at Liberty Station.

One year ago the San Diego Parkinson’s Association was moments away from closing its doors. They laid off their staff and were calling it quits. A group of volunteers stepped in and stated this was unacceptable. The San Diego Parkinson’s Association provides services and referrals for the 60,000 people afflicted with this disease in San Diego County right now. Walk Chairman Dr. Wayne Label commented, “If we had shut down operations we would be one of the few cities in the United States without a Parkinson’s Association.” The purpose of this walk is to raise money for the upcoming year’s operations with a slimmed down staff and a large group of volunteers.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will Partner with the Parkinson’s Association, and be the Title sponsor for the Wal. Register for the event at: parkinsonsassociation.org.

One-man comedy show ‘An Evening with Groucho’ coming to NC Rep

Award-winning actor/director Frank Ferrante re-creates his acclaimed New York and London stage portrayal celebrating America’s greatest comedian, Groucho Marx. You will feel as though Groucho is back, as Ferrante sings, dances and performs classic routines on the North Coast Rep stage at “An Evening with Groucho” June 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m.

The two-act comedy consists of the best Groucho one-liners, stories, routines and songs including “Hooray for Captain Spalding,” and “Lydia, the Tattooed Lady.” The audience becomes part of the show as Ferrante ad-libs his way throughout the performance in magnificent Groucho style.

For tickets, visit www.northcoastrep.org, or call the box office: 858-481-1055.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

2017 Memorial Day Ceremony in SB

The City of Solana Beach and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5431 will host the 2017 Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 29 at the Veterans Honor Courtyard at La Colonia Park, located at 715 Valley Ave in Solana Beach. The ceremony will take place from 11 a.m. - noon. Some highlights of the ceremony will include: Camp Pendleton Young Marines Color Guard, Santa Fe Christian School Band, “Feathers from Heaven” doves, city dignitaries and a special guest speaker who will address the community.

Light refreshments will be served. For more information: 858-720-2453.

Memorial Day ceremony in Encinitas

The public is invited to attend the Memorial Day Ceremony on May 29 at The San Dieguito American Legion Post 416, in front of the historical American Legion building at 210 F Street in downtown Encinitas. The ceremony will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Colors will be provided by the USMC MLG HQ Battalion of Camp Pendleton. A compliment of MCAS 3rd Marine MAW musicians and numerous bag pipe players from The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, San Diego Firefighters Emerald Society and The Nice Guys of San Diego will be in attendance.

Immediately following the ceremony lunch will be offered at the American Legion. Last year more than 250 guests attended, so please plan accordingly. Please contact the American Legion at www.calegionpost416.org for further information.

‘The Spitfire Grill, A Musical’ coming to North Coast Rep

North Coast Repertory Theatre opens its doors to “The Spitfire Grill, A Musical,” an honest, emotional musical about a young woman with an uncertain past. Filled with inspirational melodies and an engaging score, this heartwarming tale of fortitude and redemption offers an abundance of joy and goodwill. Come see why The New York Times dubbed it “a soul-satisfying new musical.”

“The Spitfire Grill, A Musical” previews begin Wednesday, May 31. Opening Night on Saturday, June 3, at 8 p.m. There will be a special talkback on Friday, June 9, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. with Sundays at 7 p.m., through June 25. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA