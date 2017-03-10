March 9: Event briefs

Lucie Arnaz set for NC Rep’s Spotlight Gala

Save the date of Sunday, April 30, for this year’s North Coast Repertory Theatre Spotlight Gala, celebrating North Coast Rep’s 35th season.

The entertainment will be Lucie Arnaz and her Latin Trio.

Enjoy live and silent auctions featuring luxurious trips and restaurant packages, and opportunities to sponsor the artists and productions at North Coast Rep.

The event will be held at the Del Mar Country Club, 6001 Clubhouse Drive, Rancho Santa Fe,92067, at 5 p.m.

Tickets start at $300, Julie@NorthCoastRep.org or 858-481-2155, ext. 224.

Visit northcoastrep.org

Herbert B. Turner Gallery to hold reception for new art exhibit

The Herbert B. Turner Gallery in Del Mar will host a solo art exhibit of images by photo illustrator Bob Coletti. Over 33 Images will be on display featuring work produced in his Foto Oscura style. A Grand Reception for the exhibit is scheduled for March 25, 2-5 p.m. The event is open to the public. Refreshments served. Free parking. Free admittance.

The Herbert B. Turner Gallery is located at 2010 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, 92014. Visit www.hbtgallery.com

2nd annual Citizen Science Expo

The 2nd annual Citizen Science Expo, showcasing over 20 regional science efforts, will be held on March 11 at the La Jolla Riford Public Library at 7555 Draper Ave. in La Jolla from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Who should attend? People of all ages who enjoy nature, hiking, strolling on the beach, reading, casual games, or learning science.

Participants will learn about the world of microbes within themselves and how American Gut uses citizen science to reveal connections between our environment, our microbiome, and our health from keynote speaker Dr. Embriette Hyde (American Gut/UCSD). Participants will also have the opportunity to participate in a Wikipedia edit-a-thon geared toward increasing the visibility of women in science, and more.

Bestselling author to speak March 24

Seaside Center for Spiritual Living continues its series of annual presentations featuring relevant and inspirational speakers with an appearance by Anita Moorjani, New York Times bestselling author, speaker and cancer survivor. Moorjani will share her story of healing and the insights she gained from her near-death experience and her time in the other realm. The event is on Friday, March 24, at 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend. VIP and General Admission tickets are available at SeasideCenter.org. Location: 1613 Lake Drive, Encinitas, 92024.

Foundation to host charity cycling event for ALS

Team Godfather Charitable Foundation, based in Encinitas, has met a $1 million fundraising goal and will host the fifth annual Bike 4 Mike charity cycling event on March 19. The event, at Del Mar Fairgrounds, will benefit the foundation’s goal to find a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) while honoring Michael Ramirez, a Carlsbad resident who died after a battle with the disease. Distances at the event are 10, 25, 50 and 62 miles. It will also feature an after-party with vendor booths, music, food and beverages, as well as a raffle.

Gates open at 6 a.m. for late registrations, check-in and breakfast, and the first race will begin at 7:30 a.m. For more information, visit bike4mike.org.

San Diego FIRST Robotics Competition

The FIRST Robotics Competition March 9-11 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds is an exciting, multinational competition that teams professionals and young people together to solve an engineering design problem in an intense and competitive way. Dubbed a varsity Sport for the Mind, FIRST Robotics Competition combines the excitement of sport with the rigors of science and technology. Under strict rules, limited resources, and time limits, teams of 25 students or more are challenged to raise funds, design a team “brand,” hone teamwork skills, and build and program a robot to perform prescribed tasks against a field of competitors.

More information: sandiegoregional.com

LIFE Lecture: What is a Genome and How Does it Apply to You?

Dawn Barry, vice president at Applied Genomics at Illumina, will lead a discussion on genomics on March 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave. in room 201.

For more information about this free lecture, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

320 musicians fill the stage for Verdi’s Magnificent ‘Requiem’

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus (LJS&C) presents the concert event of the season. Music Director Steven Schick conducts orchestra and chorus, four operatic soloists, and two guest choruses in Giuseppe Verdi’s magnificent Requiem. There will be three performances of this concert: March 17-19.

To purchase tickets or for more information, call the LJS&C office at (858) 534-4637 or visit www.lajollasymphony.com.

Poetry & Art Series 2017

On Saturday, March 25, Poetry & Art Series 2017 presents artist and performer Perry Vasquez and San Diego poet Sunny Rey. Renowned street artist, Mr. Maxx Moses makes a special guest appearance. People’s Choice Poem Performance Awards follow featured readings and performances. DJ GillSotu will provide music and sound throughout the show. This interactive arts and culture experience will include beverages, snacks and plenty of time to mingle. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Members are free, nonmembers $5 at the door. The event takes place in the San Diego Art Institute, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park.

Visit poetryandartsd.com and sandiego-art.org and here: P&A Facebook and SDAI Facebook

2017 Women’s International Film Festival San Diego

The 2017 Women’s International Film Festival San Diego will be held March 24-26 and is hosted by the Women’s Museum of California in San Diego. The Festival was created to celebrate women’s stories and experiences through film. The Festival is held in March in honor of Women’s History Month. The goal of the Festival is to select films that represent the diversity of women from around the world. This year the Festival welcomes films from Canada, Indonesia, the UK and the U.S. Every film selected for the Festival was directed by a woman. The films range from scripted comedies to issue- focused documentaries, from short 10-minute films to full-length 90-minute features.

The selected Festival films will be screened at THE LOT in Liberty Station. Panel discussions about the films and VIP receptions will be held at THE LOT and the Women’s Museum of California. For more information, visit http://tinyurl.com/jmazpsl www.womensmuseumca.org/womensfilmfestivalsandiego