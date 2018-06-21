June 21: event briefs

The Country Friends Race Day Fashion Show & Luncheon

The Country Friends Race Day Fashion Show & Luncheon will be held Wednesday, June 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mille Fleurs restaurant in Rancho Santa Fe.

In addition to a luncheon and boutique shopping, the event will feature a fashion show featuring Italian designers, including Luisa Spagnoli, and hats designed by Aimee Fuller-Meals. Choreographed by Maggie Bobileff

For tickets and more information, visit conta.cc/2xZyihi or thecountryfriends.org.

Annual 4th of July Parade to be held in Del Mar

Join the Del Mar Foundation for its Annual 4th of July Parade on Wednesday, July 4, starting at Powerhouse Park, Del Mar. Please arrive by 9:15 a.m. as the parade begins promptly at 9:30 a.m. Due to street closure for the parade, parking will be limited. Please plan accordingly. Bring your decorated bikes, scooters, wagons, strollers, electric golf carts and leashed pets. The parade will move from the park on a loop up Coast Blvd. Once the parade returns to Powerhouse Park, there will be a DJ & fun games for all ages. Visit with Del Mar firefighters and tour the Fire Engine. Wear red, white and blue. Refreshments provided compliments of Jake’s Del Mar and Gelson’s Del Mar.

This event presented by the Del Mar Foundation and the City of Del Mar.

Del Mar Library to host ‘Six Authors, Thirteen Books’

The Del Mar Library (1309 Camino Del Mar) will present “Six Authors, Thirteen Books” on Saturday, June 23 at 1:30 p.m. Local authors Oyuki Aguilar, Sarah Bates, Janice Coy, Suzette Valle, Sylvia Mendoza and Brae Wyckoff will discuss their books.

For more information about the event, call the library at (858) 755-1666. For more information about San Diego County Library, visit www.sdcl.org.

Mobile Museum coming to SB Library

San Diego Children’s Discovery Mobile Museum will be at the Solana Beach Library Tuesday, June 26, at 10:30 a.m. The museum’s science team will present the hands-on workshop 3D Sea Urchins for toddlers and preschoolers. After the fun of learning about sea urchins, please be sure to pick up a summer reading log at the service desk. This program is free with no registration required. The library location is 157 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach; the phone is 858-755-1404.

Reiki workshop at Solana Beach Library

Reiki is a form of hands-on healing that promotes stress reduction, relaxation and helps create balance and healing. On Saturday, June 23, 1-2:30 p.m., Reiki Master Teacher Marcela Alva will discuss the benefits of this ancient Japanese technique. A short group demo will allow participants to directly experience Reiki. No registration is required for this free program. The library location is 157 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach; the phone is 858-755-1404.

‘32nd Annual Solana Beach Patriotic Singalong’ June 28

The “32nd Annual Solana Beach Patriotic Singalong” to be held on June 28, 7:30 p.m., at Fletcher Cove Community Center in Solana Beach.

Refreshments served. Sponsored by the City of Solana Beach.

Summer reading at Solana Beach Library

The summer reading program “Reading Takes You Everywhere” has begun and will run through the end of August. Next time you’re in the Solana Beach Library please pick up a reading log and, when completed, bring it back for prizes and a chance at the end-of-summer raffle.

Summer children’s programs have also been scheduled each Thursday at 10:30 a.m.: June 21: The Amazing Dana Magic Show; June 28: Luce Puppet Show; July 5: Mosquito Storytime with County Vector Control; July 12: Mad Science – Fire and Ice; July 19: Zovago Animal Show; July 26: Radical Reptiles; Aug. 2: Little Catbird Interactive Show; Aug. 9: Pacific Animal Productions.

All the library programs are free, and no registration is required. The library location is 157 Stevens Ave; the phone is 858-755-1404.

Concerts at the Cove

Concerts at the Cove will return to Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach on Thursdays from June 21-Aug. 3, 6 p.m.-7:45 p.m. Navy 32nd Street Brass Band will perform on Thursday, June 28. Bring beach chairs, blankets, picnics and friends. (No alcohol, pets, tobacco, BBQs/grills.)

For more information, call 858-720-2453 or visit cityofsolanabeach.org.

‘How to Develop Your Intuition’ at CV Library

The San Diego ACEP Energy Psychology and Integrative Healers group is hosting a presentation by Wendie Coulter, a Certified Medical Intuitive Practitioner, on how to develop your intuition on Saturday, June 23 at 1:30 p.m. at the Carmel Valley Library.

Coulter is a published author and engaging speaker who has been an invited speaker and instructor at Scripps Memorial Hospital, Sharp Memorial Hospital, the Institute of Noetic Sciences (IONS), Association for Comprehensive Energy Psychology (ACEP) and many more. Coulter has been in private practice for nearly 20 years and has been teaching intuitive development and energy medicine for 10 years. She will do a presentation and lead attendees through some exercises designed to increase one’s ability to be in touch with their intuition.

The Carmel Valley Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Drive, Carmel Valley, 92130.

Free conference for caregivers

Are you providing care for a family member or friend? Are you concerned for the well-being of a parent? This free conference for caregivers is Wednesday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Solana Beach Presbyterian Church, 120 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach, 92075. Educational programs, community resources, refreshments and more. A free caregiver resource fair and free respite care is available to those who need someone to look after their loved one during the conference. To register, call 858-509-2587.

Leucadia Summer Fun on the 101 Music Festival

Summer officially kicks off at Leucadia Roadside Park (860 N Coast Hwy 101) on Saturday, June 23, with the 9th annual Summer Fun on the 101: Leucadia’s Music Festival! Starting at 11:30 a.m. and running through 7:30 p.m., the Leucadia 101 Main Street Association presents 10 of the finest acts Encinitas has to offer including Mattson 2, Ginger Roots & the Protectors, Stephanie Brown & the Surrealistics, Emily Afton, and more.

For more information, visit leucadia101.com

Award-winning geologist

to give a virtual tour of the geology of the San Dieguito Watershed

Dr. Eleanora “Norrie” Robbins, a geologist and lecturer at San Diego State University, will take participants through a virtual tour of the geology of the San Dieguito Watershed on Saturday, July 7, at 10 a.m. at the Del Mar Branch Library. 1309 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar 92014.

Robbins spent more than three decades with the U.S. Geological Survey. She was awarded a Point of Light by the George H. W. Bush administration in 1989 and was the recipient of the Times Enekin award from the Greek Aerospace Medical and Space Research Association in 2000. She and her family were inducted into the international Educator’s Hall of Fame in 2015.

Parking is limited; early arrival is recommended. This event is free.

Summer 2018 Literary Tea Adventure features author Michelle Gable

Adventures by the Book is partnering with The Westgate Hotel for its Summer 2018 Literary Tea Adventure with New York Times bestselling author, Michelle Gable, on Saturday, June 30, at 2:30 p.m., at The Westgate Hotel, 1055 Second Ave, San Diego, CA 92101. The event is ticketed ($45 per person) and is open to the public.

Gable is the NYT bestselling author of A Paris Apartment, I’ll See You in Paris, and The Book of Summer. Her fourth novel, The Summer I Met Jack, is based on a real story. In 1950, a young, beautiful Polish refugee arrives in Hyannisport, Mass., to work as a maid for one of the wealthiest families in America. Alicia is at once dazzled by the large and charismatic family, in particular the oldest one, a rising politician named Jack.

For more information and registration, visit bit.ly/2JUr0Ni

Forum Carlsbad

to hold free Summer Concert Series

The 2018 Summer Music Series at The Forum Carlsbad will offer an exciting line-up of free outdoor concerts on five Saturdays, June 30 - July 28. All concerts are free and open to the public and performances run from 1 - 4 p.m. in the Anthropologie Court area.

For full details: eventsforumcarlsbad.com

RSF Historic Home Tour

The Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society is now taking reservations for its first Historic Home Tour co-partnered with the Women In Architecture, Palomar Chapter of the American Institute of Architects. The tour is to be held Saturday, July 14, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and will feature six remarkable vintage homes and Lilian Rice-inspired classic homes. The identities of these spectacular homes remains a mystery, to be revealed at check-in when attendees receive their tour brochure.

The tour will include vintage Spanish Hacienda-style mansions to intimate Pueblo and Arts and Crafts homes. Each home retains its historic designation with modern updates and additions that preserve the historic nature of the properties. The tour early check-in begins at 11 a.m. at La Flecha House, the Historical Society’s headquarters at 6036 La Flecha in Rancho Santa Fe. To register, go to www.rsfhs.org/shop, or use Eventbrite at 2018rsfhshometour.eventbrite.com, or send a check payable to the RSF Historical Society, P O Box 1, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. For more information: Sharon Alix, administrator, (858) 756-9291.

SD Symphony’s Bayside Summer Nights concerts

Summer is just around the corner, which means it is almost time to kick off the San Diego Symphony’s annual summertime concert series hosted on the Embarcadero Marina from June - September: Bayside Summer Nights. This year’s lineup is stacked with talent from all genres – from Rick Springfield to Roger Daltrey of The Who to Patti LaBelle to Dee Dee Bridgewater to Clint Black – and features epic films like Star Wars: A New Hope, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and West Side Story accompanied by a live orchestra. Bayside Summer Nights is the picture-perfect spot to soak up a San Diego sunset and fireworks over the bay to the tunes of some of today’s greatest musicians and is the perfect addition for any summer events preview, outdoor movie or concert roundup you may have planned.

All Bayside Summer Nights concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.; gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks happen at the conclusion of most Friday and Saturday night concerts—and also on Sunday nights at the Star Spangled Pops and 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular.

Visit www.sandiegosymphony.org

Learn more about climate change

at Botanic Garden

San Diego Botanic Garden, June 24, 2-5 pm: Confused about Climate Change? Come and learn more in a lovely garden setting with wine, appetizers and live music. Sponsored by Citizens Climate Lobby, a non-partisan group advocating with Congress for action on climate change. Parking and garden entry included, ticket holders may come any time after 9 a.m. to enjoy this wonderful garden. Wine and appetizer reception on the patio 2-5 p.m. Advanced purchase required. Ticket price: $45, ages 25 and under $25.

lobbyfundraiser2018

For more information: ameliaxann@gmail.com

‘San Diego Poetry

Annual’ event

On Friday, June 29, Poetry & Art Series 2018 presents a reading by authors from the 2017-18 San Diego Poetry Annual, featuring Ameerah Holliday, Jill G. Hall, Robt O’Sullivan Schleith, Chris Wakefield, Olga Garcia, Billiekai Boughton, and additional contributors published in the anthology. All writers will share their poem or poems from the new collection. Hosted by Michael Klam. DJ Gill Sotu will provide music and sound throughout the show.

This interactive arts and culture experience will include beverages, snacks and time to mingle. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Members are free, nonmembers $6 at the door. The event takes place in the San Diego Art Institute, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park.

Visit poetryandartsd.com and sandiego-art.org.

Mainly Mozart

concert in RSF

Spotlight Chamber Music: Sunday, June 24 at the RSF Garden Club. 5 p.m. wine reception, 6 p.m. concert.Featuring: James Ehnes, violin; Orion Weiss, piano; Beethoven – Violin Sonata No. 1 in D Major, Opus 12; Poulenc – Sonata for Violin & Piano; Strauss – Violin Sonata in E flat Major, Op. 18.

For tickets and more information on all concerts, visit mainlymozart.org

San Diego County Fair

The San Diego County Fair runs through July 4, except for Mondays and Tuesdays in June. This year’s theme is “How Sweet It Is.” The event features great food, music, rides, activities and more. For more information, visit www.sdfair.com.

Theater Under

the Stars