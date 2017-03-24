March 23: Community briefs

North Coast Rep to present 'Travels with My Aunt'

North Coast Repertory Theatre continues Season 35 with “Travels with My Aunt,” a 2015 New York Times Critic’s Pick that was hailed as “a triumph of theatrical style.” Giles Havergal adapted the Graham Greene novel about eccentric Aunt Augusta who swoops in and shakes up the life of her staid bourgeois nephew. The result is a life-changing, offbeat odyssey created by four astonishingly versatile actors who tackle more than 20 roles. David Ellenstein directs James Saba, David McBean, Richard Baird and Benjamin Cole.

“Travels with My Aunt” previews begin Wednesday, April 12. Opening Night on Saturday, April 15, at 8 p.m., includes a post-show reception. There will be a special talkback on Friday, April 21, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. with Sundays at 7 p.m., through May 7. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

TPHS Music department to present Chamber Concert April 4

The Torrey Pines High School Music Department will present a Chamber Concert Tuesday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the Canyon Crest Academy Proscenium Theatre. The event will feature solo instrumentalists and vocalists, chamber ensembles and jazz combos. $10 suggested donation per family at the door.

Goodguys Meguiar Del Mar Nationals

Goodguys Meguiar Del Mar Nationals will be held March 31-April 2 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. A giant automotive festival delivering a full weekend of Cali-style hot roddin’. Over 2,500 of the finest hot rods, customs, muscle cars, tricked out trucks and classics in the country as they compete to win the coveted Goodguys 2017 Street Rod D’ Elegance Award. Hundreds of vendor exhibits, the “Nitro Thunderfest” vintage dragster exhibition, the Goodguys Autocross timed racing competition, a Swap Meet & Auto Trader Classics cars 4 Sale Corral, live music and free Kids Zone and more. Visit good-guys.com.

Maritime Museum of San Diego tall ship to participate in Regatta

The Maritime Museum of San Diego’s tall ship Californian, the official tall ship of California, will be participating in the 29th Annual America’s Schooner Cup Charity Regatta on San Diego Bay Saturday, April 1. Tickets are limited and available to sail in the race on the Californian or as a spectator aboard the1542 Spanish galleon San Salvador, a replica of the first European vessel to visit the Pacific West Coast. Tickets on the Californian or San Salvador for this special event are $65 for adults and $48 for children and include general admission. Tickets can be purchased online at www.sdmaritime.org or by calling 619. 234-9153 ext. 106.

Osher Lifelong Learning classes to begin at UC San Diego

Registration for the spring quarter is now open at The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of California, San Diego. The Institute conducts twice daily lectures and seminars for members over 50 years of age with the first lecture for the quarter beginning on Monday, April 3 at 10 a.m. All lectures are held on the Extension campus located at 9600 North Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla. Class offerings will include presentations from scholars and experts in the fields of international relations, science, medicine, art and humanities, among many other subjects. Spring quarter lecture subjects range from Hollywood’s Golden Age to stem cell research. For further information visit the UCSD Osher web site at www.olli.ucsd.edu or by calling 858-534-3409.

Pi Beta Phi luncheon

A Pi Beta Phi luncheon with a community speaker will be held at Bernardo Heights Country Club in Rancho Bernardo Friday, March 31, 10:15 a.m.

For reservations and details contact Dotty Washburn at 858-487-7648.

Master Composting Course

Solana Center presents a five-week in-depth training about the art and science of composting on Saturdays in April. Course includes lectures, demonstrations and a field trip to a commercial composting facility. The trainings will take place at the Encinitas Boys & Girls Club, 1221 Encinitas Blvd., on Saturdays from April 1 to April 29 between 9:30 a.m. and noon. Encinitas residents get preferential registration, and the course fee is $50 per person. Scholarships are also available upon request.

For more information and to register, visit www.solanacenter.org/events.

T.E.A.M. to present program on Israel’s political system April 2

Curious about Israel’s political system and how a coalition government works? T.E.A.M. (Training and Education about the Middle East) will present a program on Israel’s political system and how it works on Sunday, April 2 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive, San Diego. Israeli Political Science Professor Oded Brosh, visiting professor, Jewish Studies Program at San Diego State University, will share “inside info” on the Israeli political scene, followed by a Q&A session. A leading expert on nuclear politics and security studies, Brosh will return to teaching at the IDC, Herzliya, Israel, next month.

RSVP by March 31, latest, to teamisraelsd@gmail.com or 858-232-2445 Bagels and cream cheese for those who RSVP early. Free and open to the public.

Water/money-saving plant fair

The San Diego County Water Authority and select locations of The Home Depot are again partnering to offer discounts on water-efficient plants ideal for springtime planting through a series of San Diego County Garden Friendly Plant Fairs. Consumers are invited to take advantage of these deals at seven events across the county. The next one will be held March 25, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Home Depot in Encinitas (1001 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas).

This is the sixth year the Water Authority and its member agencies have partnered with The Home Depot to host the plant fairs, which also feature industry experts to provide information about water-efficient irrigation and how to select and grow low-water-use plants. Visit WaterSmartSD.org.

