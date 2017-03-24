March 23: Community briefs

North Coast Rep to present 'Travels with My Aunt'
North Coast Repertory Theatre continues Season 35 with “Travels with My Aunt,” a 2015 New York Times Critic’s Pick that was hailed as “a triumph of theatrical style.” Giles Havergal adapted the Graham Greene novel about eccentric Aunt Augusta who swoops in and shakes up the life of her staid bourgeois nephew. The result is a life-changing, offbeat odyssey created by four astonishingly versatile actors who tackle more than 20 roles. David Ellenstein directs James Saba, David McBean, Richard Baird and Benjamin Cole.
“Travels with My Aunt” previews begin Wednesday, April 12. Opening Night on Saturday, April 15, at 8 p.m., includes a post-show reception. There will be a special talkback on Friday, April 21, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. with Sundays at 7 p.m., through May 7. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.
TPHS Music department to present Chamber Concert April 4
The Torrey Pines High School Music Department will present a Chamber Concert Tuesday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the Canyon Crest Academy Proscenium Theatre. The event will feature solo instrumentalists and vocalists, chamber ensembles and jazz combos. $10 suggested donation per family at the door.
Goodguys Meguiar Del Mar Nationals
Goodguys Meguiar Del Mar Nationals will be held March 31-April 2 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. A giant automotive festival delivering a full weekend of Cali-style hot roddin’. Over 2,500 of the finest hot rods, customs, muscle cars, tricked out trucks and classics in the country as they compete to win the coveted Goodguys 2017 Street Rod D’ Elegance Award. Hundreds of vendor exhibits, the “Nitro Thunderfest” vintage dragster exhibition, the Goodguys Autocross timed racing competition, a Swap Meet & Auto Trader Classics cars 4 Sale Corral, live music and free Kids Zone and more. Visit good-guys.com.
Maritime Museum of San Diego tall ship to participate in Regatta
The Maritime Museum of San Diego’s tall ship Californian, the official tall ship of California, will be participating in the 29th Annual America’s Schooner Cup Charity Regatta on San Diego Bay Saturday, April 1. Tickets are limited and available to sail in the race on the Californian or as a spectator aboard the1542 Spanish galleon San Salvador, a replica of the first European vessel to visit the Pacific West Coast. Tickets on the Californian or San Salvador for this special event are $65 for adults and $48 for children and include general admission. Tickets can be purchased online at www.sdmaritime.org or by calling 619. 234-9153 ext. 106.
Osher Lifelong Learning classes to begin at UC San Diego
Registration for the spring quarter is now open at The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of California, San Diego. The Institute conducts twice daily lectures and seminars for members over 50 years of age with the first lecture for the quarter beginning on Monday, April 3 at 10 a.m. All lectures are held on the Extension campus located at 9600 North Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla. Class offerings will include presentations from scholars and experts in the fields of international relations, science, medicine, art and humanities, among many other subjects. Spring quarter lecture subjects range from Hollywood’s Golden Age to stem cell research. For further information visit the UCSD Osher web site at www.olli.ucsd.edu or by calling 858-534-3409.
Pi Beta Phi luncheon
A Pi Beta Phi luncheon with a community speaker will be held at Bernardo Heights Country Club in Rancho Bernardo Friday, March 31, 10:15 a.m.
For reservations and details contact Dotty Washburn at 858-487-7648.
Master Composting Course
Solana Center presents a five-week in-depth training about the art and science of composting on Saturdays in April. Course includes lectures, demonstrations and a field trip to a commercial composting facility. The trainings will take place at the Encinitas Boys & Girls Club, 1221 Encinitas Blvd., on Saturdays from April 1 to April 29 between 9:30 a.m. and noon. Encinitas residents get preferential registration, and the course fee is $50 per person. Scholarships are also available upon request.
For more information and to register, visit www.solanacenter.org/events.
T.E.A.M. to present program on Israel’s political system April 2
Curious about Israel’s political system and how a coalition government works? T.E.A.M. (Training and Education about the Middle East) will present a program on Israel’s political system and how it works on Sunday, April 2 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive, San Diego. Israeli Political Science Professor Oded Brosh, visiting professor, Jewish Studies Program at San Diego State University, will share “inside info” on the Israeli political scene, followed by a Q&A session. A leading expert on nuclear politics and security studies, Brosh will return to teaching at the IDC, Herzliya, Israel, next month.
RSVP by March 31, latest, to teamisraelsd@gmail.com or 858-232-2445 Bagels and cream cheese for those who RSVP early. Free and open to the public.
Water/money-saving plant fair
The San Diego County Water Authority and select locations of The Home Depot are again partnering to offer discounts on water-efficient plants ideal for springtime planting through a series of San Diego County Garden Friendly Plant Fairs. Consumers are invited to take advantage of these deals at seven events across the county. The next one will be held March 25, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Home Depot in Encinitas (1001 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas).
This is the sixth year the Water Authority and its member agencies have partnered with The Home Depot to host the plant fairs, which also feature industry experts to provide information about water-efficient irrigation and how to select and grow low-water-use plants. Visit WaterSmartSD.org.
Time for Some Art
The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation presents an exhibition with eight award-winning photographers: Abbey Chamberlain, Luci Dumas, Patricia Grabski, Mary Beth Klauer, Laura Makenna, Eileen Mandell, Priscilla Monger and Nicole Toesca. “Women in Creative Photography,” will be on display 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 31 in the Park’s Visitor Center Art Gallery, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail. Old Town. mtrp.org/exhibits
La Playa Gallery offers “Fabricating a Dream,” a bright collection of impressionistic works expressed through ceramics, mixed media, sculptures and original paintings by San Diego artists, up through May 5. The grand opening is 5 p.m. Friday, March 24 at 2226 Avenida De La Playa. La Jolla. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free. (858) 454-6903. laplayagallery.com
The last day to see “Sum of the Parts: Curated selection of artists working in collage” and “17 Collages: Works from the Athenaeum’s Permanent Collection” is March 25. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. La Jolla. Free. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org
There’s Music in the Air
--La Jolla Music Society presents the Danish National Symphony Orchestra, performing a program of Nielsen’s “Helios Overture, Op. 17,” Wagner’s “Wesendonck Lieder, WWV 91” and Mahler’s “Symphony No. 1 in D Major.” 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B St., downtown San Diego. Tickets from $30. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org
--More than 1,000 singers are expected to take the stage at the San Diego Sings Festival 2017, where they will perform as individual choirs and then all at once, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at Spreckels Organ Pavilion, Pan American Road East in Balboa Park, San Diego. Free. (619) 702-8138. choralconsortiumofsandiego.org
Films About Women
The Women’s Museum of California’s International Film Festival will celebrate women’s stories and experiences cinematicly. Each of the films (10-minute shorts and full-length features, comedy to documentary) was directed by a woman. The movies run March 24-26 at The LOT theater in Liberty Station, 2620 Truxtun Road. Schedule, film information and passes: womensmuseumca.org/womensfilmfestivalsandiego
Youth Theater
Featuring 13 La Jolla teens, J*Company presents “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” inspired by the 1971 Gene Wilder film. Matinees and evening shows through March 26 at the Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Nathan Conlan is in the title role, Ben Jimenez is Mike Teavee and Marina Hall is Violet Beauregarde. Tickets: $17 JCC members, $19 general. (858) 362-1348. jcompanysd.org
Taste of Leucadia
The fifth annual Taste of Leucadia will take place April 6 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For the event, 23 of Leucadia’s restaurants will serve samples to ticket holders, and seven “Sip Stop” locations will be open after hours for attendees to drink libations from local breweries and wineries. at City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan, to Leucadia. It will run throughout the night to bring guests back to City Hall. The last pick-up will be from HapiFish at 8:55 p.m.
For more information about the event, visit www.leucadia101.com.