Feb. 15: Event briefs

An Evening with Robert Dubac

North Coast Repertory Theatre will present An Evening with Robert Dubac, Feb. 26 - 27 at 7:30 p.m. Dubac, star of The Male Intellect / The Book of Moron, returns to workshop new characters and new material with his usual razor-sharp wit.Visit northcoastrep.org

North Coast Rep presents Tuesday Night Comics

Prayer Dudz presents Tuesday Night Comics March 6 at 7:30 p.m. at North Coast Repertory Theatre.Hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence, San Diego Critic’s Circle 2012 Outstanding Actor Of The Year. Happy Hour at 6:30 p.m. with $3 beers and free appetizers.

Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. MCL taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, tec.

Visit northcoastrep.org/variety_night/tuesday-night-comics/

Meditation expert to speak at RSF Library

Life in today’s world is stressful. People are anxious about their health, their finances, their relationships, their safety and their work. Doctors’ and medical practitioners are promoting the benefits of meditation to relieve stress and anxiety. By sitting in meditation, we can calm the body and the mind. Once we connect to a place of happiness and peace within us, we experience a reduction in our anxiety. Meditation helps us replace anxiety with joy and peace. Join Doug Frankel, long-time meditator for this informative lecture at the RSF Library on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 10:30 a.m. There will even be a short meditation sitting.

RSF Library is located at 17040 Avenida de Acacias Rancho Santa Fe, 92067; 858-756-2512 (RSVPs appreciated).

‘Oscars in the Ranch --Academy Awards Viewing Party’

San Diego International Film Festival presents “Oscars in the Ranch --Academy Awards Viewing Party” to benefit the nonprofit San Diego Film Foundation. The event will be held Sunday, March 4 at a private estate in Rancho Santa Fe. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. with the Red Carpet arrival of guests, followed by the love broadcast of the Academy Awards, great food and beverages and more.

Learn more/tickets: sdfilmfest.com/oscar-awards-party/

9th Annual Puppy Love 5K

Now in its ninth year, the family and dog-friendly 5K event returns to a pup-ular location, transforming San Diego’s stunning bay park into the EmBARKadero. Sunday, March 18, Helen Woodward Animal Center’s 9th Annual Puppy Love 5K presented by Blue Buffalo will celebrate San Diego’s love for pets and the good fortune of pup-rechauns finding their forever homes. Golden-hearted supporters are forming teams to raise more life-saving “green” than ever before on behalf of orphan pets. The Puppy Love 5K pre-events kick off at 7 a.m. at Embarcadero Marina Park South with runners hitting the course at 7:30 a.m.

The festivities will also feature St. Patrick’s Day-themed fun at the “After Paw-ty” in the BARKetplace

For more information or to register, visit animalcenter.org or call 858-756-4117 x 350.

Auditions to be held for ‘Little Women’

The Village Church Community Theater in Rancho Santa Fe will hold auditions for its upcoming production of “Little Women” Sunday, Feb. 18, 1-3 p.m., and Monday, Feb.19, 5-7 p.m. Roles for: Girls and women ages 12 through 80, men ages 18-80. Performances will be: Friday through Sunday, April 27, 28 and 29. For more details visit villagechurchcommunitytheater.org

The Romeros to perform concert in Solana Beach

The Romeros are known to millions as one of history’s great musical families, “The Royal Family of the Guitar.” The Romeros will make a rare in concert performance benefiting the retirement fund for the Congregation of Jesus and Mary, a group of Catholic priests, who have provided charity work across the U.S. for over 180 years, Sunday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m., at St. James Catholic Church, 625 South Nardo Avenue, Solana Beach.

Tickets: ($70 adults/$30 children 15 and under): Maria McEneany 858-442-6047 or Debbie Derderian 858-755-2545 (112) or purchase online at: rebrand.ly/romeros

Bunny Ball fundraiser for Cruise 4 Kids

The annual Bunny Ball wil be held Saturday, March 10, from 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m.at the Town and Country San Diego Resort Hotel 500 Hotel Circle N, San Diego, CA 92108. The Bunny Ball is a one-of-a-kind, black-tie spring celebration hosted yearly in San Diego by local nonprofit Cruise 4 Kids (cruise4kidssd.org).

The event brings together more than 1,500 San Diegans to raise funds for Cruise 4 Kids. The event also gathers around 1,500 new, stuffed teddy bears for distribution to multiple organizations (Autism Tree Project Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito, Miracle Babies, Easter Seals, Creative First Impressions, Promises2Kids, Father Joe’s Village, Jewish Family Services, and other local churches and orphanages) in time for Easter gifting.

Visit www.thebunnyball.com/tickets/

‘This Random World’ at North Coast Rep

North Coast Rep explores the accidental nature of life in the West Coast premiere of “This Random World” by Steven Dietz at the North Coast Rep Feb. 21-March 18.

Through a swirl of nearly missed connections, “This Random World” follows a series of intersecting lives: A mother determined to maintain her independence, a daughter longing for adventure, two sisters seeking common ground, and an internet prank gone awry. Warmly humorous and lyrically bittersweet, this play by Steven Dietz investigates what it is to love, to lose, and be touched by the serendipity of life. It’s an evening of theatre that is certain to provoke sweet memories and perhaps some unrecognized yearnings.

Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Ste.D, Solana Beach, 92075

New T.E.A.M. Training Session - Learn how to debate Israel’s critics

Dr. Mike Harris, author of the best-selling Winning a Debate with an Israel-Hater, will train attendees how to debate opponents of Israel on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. at the Carmel Valley Library, 3919 Townsgate Drive, San Diego 92130. Co-sponsored by T.E.A.M. (Training and Education about the Middle East) and StandWithUs, the event is free and open to the public.