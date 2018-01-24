Jan. 25: Event briefs

RSF Art Guild exhibit at the RSF Library begins Jan. 24

RSF Art Guild is launching its first show in 2018 at the RSF Library, Media Room. The show starts on Jan. 24 and ends on April 24. It consists of a collection of fine art paintings and sculpture.

The RSF Library is located at 17040 Avenida De Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe. For more information about the RSF Art Guild, visit ranchosantafeartguild.org

Theology on Tap at the Village Church

The Village Church at Rancho Santa Fe will be hosting its first annual Theology on Tap: A Faith & the Art of Work conference on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 from 4-7 p.m. It will be a gathering to learn from and be inspired by industry leaders on how to integrate faith in the workplace. The event will also be a unique time for business networking with draft beer, great food and appetizers.

Registration is required; limited slots for childcare are available for ages 2-11. Adults must be at least 21 years old. To register online: villagechurch.org/theology-on-tap or call (858) 756-2441.

The Village Community Presbyterian Church is located at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe or online at villagechurch.org.

Mitchell Thorp 5L Run/Walk

Mitchell Thorp Foundation (“MTF”) will hold its largest fundraiser of the year - its annual 5K Run/Walk - Feb. 3 at Poinsettia Park in Carlsbad. MTF helps families with children diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions with financial, emotional and resource support. Each year, a quarter of a million children in the United States, including more than 1,200 in San Diego County, are diagnosed with these types of conditions. The annual 5K Run/Walk will once again be themed around these Warrior Children who fight for their lives daily.

Information, online registration or to donate can be found at mitchellthorp.org.

Cat Show at Del Mar Fairgrounds

The nation's finest cats will vie for top honors at "Food & Water Bowl XXIV," the largest annual cat show on the West Coast Jan. 27-28 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds (Exhibit Hall). There will be more than 450 cats from more than 42 recognized cat breeds in competition.

Pedigree cats will be judged on beauty and breed standards looking for the perfect cat. Non-pedigreed cats, "Household Pet," cats are judged on personality and health. Local rescue organizations will have cats available for adoption. Pedigree kittens and cat-related merchandise will be for sale. Both days feature educational talks introducing breeds, grooming tips, needs of older cats and cat training tips. There is even a "Stuffed Animal Contest" for children.

Visit sandiegocat.org

Expert to discuss 'Detox Your Mind Through Meditation' at RSF Library

Richard Scotti, PhD, will speak at the RSF Library Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. on "Detox Your Mind Through Meditation."

Many people are seeking wellness and participate in detoxification regimens that cleanse the body by eliminating toxins. Detoxing has become mainstream. While we tend to our physical well-being and we often overlook the health of our mental or inner well-being. By detoxing our mind we can improve our thought patterns which in turn will calm the mind and bring about mental wellness and inner peace. Join Dr. Richard Scotti, educator, researcher and international consultant as well as a long time meditator, and learn how to implement a simple yet very powerful meditation technique that can be life changing.

The RSF Library is located at 17040 Avenida de Acacias Rancho Santa Fe, 92067; 858-756-2512; RSVPs appreciated.

Register now for Pardee Homes Carmel Valley 5k & Fun Run

The 6th Annual Pardee Homes Carmel Valley 5k & Fun Run is just weeks away. On Sunday March 11, walk, run, skip to the finish line. Participants will start and finish at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley. The 5k will begin at 7:30 a.m., with a 1k Fun Run starting at 8:30 a.m. All finishers will receive a medal, goody bag, finish line treats and t-shirt. After the race, stay and enjoy the post party celebration. Register today at www.carmelvalley5k.com. At time of registration, chose which local school you would like proceeds to go to. Don’t miss this wonderful community event.

Coastal Cities Jazz Band Concert

A Coastal Cities Jazz Band Concert will be held Jan. 28, 2 p.m., at Carlsbad Community Church in Carlsbad.

Tickets: $20/$15 seniors and students. Address: 3175 Harding St, Carlsbad, CA 92008.

This concert will feature the trumpet section and perform tunes from the libraries of Ray Anthony, Doc Severinsen,and Harry James to name a few. The band is one of the finest in Southern Californian and performs concerts throughout the year.

Upcoming Rockin' Rotary North County social event

Rotarians from District 5340 will be hosting an event to socialize with other North County Rotarians and to meet and greet new potential members. The event will be held on Jan. 27 from 6-9 p.m. at the Aqua Hedionda Foundation located at 1580 Cannon Road in Carlsbad. The $25 per person admission includes appetizers, pizza, wine, and local craft beer from Latitude 33 Brewing Company. Live entertainment will be provided by the JP Hennessy Band from the Encinitas "Animal House" Rotary Club.

The event is limited to 200 people. To register or for more information visit www.RockinRoatry.com or email Dvansiclen@gmail.com.

Fruit Tree Pruning & Food Forest Basics Workshop

A Fruit Tree Pruning & Food Forest Basics Workshop will be held Feb. 10

from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.at the Del Mar Fairgrounds (Infield Farm).

Learn all about deciduous fruit trees—about their role in a food forest and how to maintain them with proper pruning. Presented by Solana Center and BioEve, founder and lead designer, Dave Johnston, this workshop will teach you how to successfully snip your apple, plum, peach, or other deciduous fruit trees into shape and keep them producing.

This workshop will cover the following topics:General pruning basics; Proper pruning for deciduous (winter dormant) species; Hands-on pruning opportunity; Why fruit trees are the bones of a food forest. Cost: $25 per person

Pre-registration required at www.solanacenter.org/events

For information contact compost@solanacenter.org.

Pajama Drive for Foster Kids at Mattress Firm

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to give back to your community, Mattress Firm is making it easy with its Pajama Drive for Foster Kids.

Kids grow up quickly, which means clothes and essential items are replaced often. That’s why Mattress Firm is collecting pajamas of all sizes – toddler to teen – to help foster children and parents sleep a little easier at night. To ensure that every foster kid can enjoy a cozy night’s rest, here are a few ways to help out: