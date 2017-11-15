Nov. 16: Event briefs

Village Church Alternative Christmas Market

San Diegans will have a unique chance to broaden their gift giving during the holiday season by attending the Alternative Christmas Market held at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe on Sunday, Nov. 19. Shoppers can choose from a wide array of gifts designed to change the lives of the less fortunate -- a $25 donation buys a backpack filled with school supplies for a child in Syria. Last year, participants in the Market helped to raise more than $100,000 for two dozen local and global charities that partner with the church on a regular basis. All of the money raised goes directly to mission partners, including Care House serving San Diego’s homeless children, Amor Ministries that builds homes for Mexico’s poorest families and the Outreach Foundation, which works with local churches to develop schools and expand education in several communities throughout Kenya.

Shoppers will receive cards that describe each contribution. An online catalogue of items can be found at villagechurch.org/alternative-christmas-market. The Alternative Christmas Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Nov. 19 in the Village Church Fellowship Center, 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. 92067. For more information, call 858-756-2441 or stop by the church patio on Sunday mornings through Dec. 31.

Encinitas Turkey Trot & Food Drive

The 4th annual Encinitas Turkey Trot & Food Drive will be held Thursday, Nov. 23 for a fun and healthful cruise along the Pacific coastline. A generous portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Community Resource Center (CRC) and the Encinitas Chapter of The American Legion. The course starts under the world famous “Encinitas” sign on the historic Coast Hwy 101 in beautiful Encinitas. This scenic loop surveys some of the most popular surf breaks in the world on its way to Cardiff State Beach.

The 10K race start is 7:30 a.m., while the 5K and Costume Division race start is 8 a.m. Welcome and introductions take place at 7 a.m. with awards ceremony at 9:30 a.m. For more information on the event, visit encinitasturkeytrot.org.

Community invited to to cheer on Susan G. Komen 3-Day walkers Nov. 17

The Del Mar Village Association is assembling a crowd of well-wishers for the anticipated 2,000 walkers that will pass through the heart of the Del Mar Village on Friday, Nov. 17 from 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. as part of the San Diego Susan G. Komen 3-Day Walk. This cheering station is an annual outpouring of support from the community that welcomes the walkers with pink balloons and ribbons. Cheerleaders from Torrey Pines High School, the Del Mar Lifeguards, business owners and community residents line the streets to cheer the event participants on their journey while handing out water, goodies and collectable commemorative buttons.

Anyone interested in being a part of this fun and inspirational cheering station is encouraged to dress in pink and come to Del Mar Village just south of 15th street on Camino Del Mar (Highway 101) between 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. The DMVA is accepting bottled water donations prior to the event day and seeking volunteers to arrive early to help decorate the route in pink. For more information about this Del Mar Village event, go to visitdelmarvillage.com/breast-cancer-cheering-station/

Email: info@visitdelmarvillage.com, call (858) 735-3650 or stop by the Del Mar Village Community & Visitor Center, 1104 Camino Del Mar Suite #1, Del Mar, CA 92014.

For more information about the Susan G. Komen 3-Day, visit the3day.org

‘Travels in Scotland’ exhibit at National Geographic Fine Art Galleries

The exhibit “Travels in Scotland” with photographer Jim Richardson, opens 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at National Geographic Fine Art Galleries, 1205 Prospect St., La Jolla. Guests will partake in a discussion of Scottish travels, fine art and whiskey tasting. RSVP: (619) 568-6790 or ttillack@natgeofineart.com. lajolla@natgeofineart.com and jimrichardsonphotography.com

The Country Friends Annual Holiday Tea

The Country Friends will hold its 22nd Annual Holiday Tea Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, 15150 San Dieguito Road, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

The event will feature a two-course plated luncheon with dessert buffet, informal modeling by vendors, boutique shopping with a complementary glass of sparkling wine and opportunity prizes. Event fee: $85 per person. Register at conta.cc/2iRXDik

Village Church Alternative Christmas Market

San Diegans will have a unique chance to broaden their gift giving during the holiday season by attending the Alternative Christmas Market held at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe on Sunday, Nov. 19. Shoppers can choose from a wide array of gifts designed to change the lives of the less fortunate -- a $25 donation buys a backpack filled with school supplies for a child in Syria. Last year, participants in the Market helped to raise more than $100,000 for two dozen local and global charities that partner with the church on a regular basis. All of the money raised goes directly to mission partners, including Care House serving San Diego’s homeless children, Amor Ministries that builds homes for Mexico’s poorest families and the Outreach Foundation, which works with local churches to develop schools and expand education in several communities throughout Kenya.

Shoppers will receive cards that describe each contribution. An online catalogue of items can be found at villagechurch.org/alternative-christmas-market. The Alternative Christmas Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Nov. 19 in the Village Church Fellowship Center, 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. 92067. For more information, call 858-756-2441 or stop by the church patio on Sunday mornings through Dec. 31.

‘Scrooge! The Musical’

The Village Church Community Theater will hold performances of “Scrooge! The Musical” by Leslie Bricusse and Charles Dickens (based on A Christmas Carol), Samuel French, Inc.

Performances will be held Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit villagechurchcommunitytheater.org

Del Mar Antique Show and Sale

The Del Mar Antique Show and Sale will be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Nov. 17-19. Exhibitors will be selling the finest in antiques and collectibles, including all types of glass, pottery, paper ephemera, crystal, jewelry, art, silver, Americana, primitives, American & European furniture, vintage collectibles and decorator items, and more.

Visit calendarshows.com or delmarfairgrounds.com

Poinsettia Tours & Open House

Weidner’s Gardens guided “Behind the Scenes” Poinsettia Greenhouse Tours will be held Nov. 18 and Nov. 19. See thousands of blooming poinsettias while you learn growing tips direct from the growers themselves. The tours will commence on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., and Sunday tours at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Please arrive about 15 minutes early to join.

Tours are free, no admission necessary. Visit www.weidners.com, click on Events and Classes for full information on the poinsettia tours. Weidners Gardens is located in North San Diego County on Interstate 5 between La Costa and Leucadia exits. Open daily: Winter hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Children’s Coalition Christmas on the Prado

San Diego Children’s Coalition & Community Christmas Center will celebrate the 4th Annual Children’s Coalition Christmas on the Prado, a free public event to benefit San Diego’s Toys for Tots on Saturday, Nov. 25, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Spreckels Organ Pavilion & International Cottages located in Balboa Park.

The event features Christmas music and entertainment, Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, the newly restored nativity scenes, elf contest, kids crafts, photos with Santa, artwork from various artists, and marines from Toys for Tots. Please remember to bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. Visit ChristmasOnThePrado.com

Mattress Firm Toy Drive

Mattress Firm is holding a Toy Drive for foster kids now through Dec. 17. Donate new, unwrapped gifts at any Mattress Firm. Gifts are needed for all ages – toddler to teen. The most requested items include sporting equipment, arts and crafts supplies, baby dolls, superhero figurines, electronics and gift cards.

Donations can be dropped off at any Mattress Firm store.Visit mattressfirm.com

Bach Collegium San Diego

Bach Collegium San Diego is presenting its annual performances of Handel’s Messiah. Bach Collegium San Diego’s Messiah has become one of the country’s most compelling interpretations of this beloved oratorio, emphasizing Handel’s prowess as one of the great composers of dramatic music from the 18th century. A stellar ensemble brings both the grandeur and intimacy to this seminal work.

Upcoming events include Monday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., St. James-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla; Tuesday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 320 Date St., downtown San Diego; Wednesday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Ave., Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Visit bachcollegiumsd.org

A Winter Wonderland

“ A holiday celebration that draws 400,000 people a year to Sacramento is opening in San Diego for first time. Global Winter Wonderland, boasts the largest display of traditional Chinese lanterns outside of China — along with Cirque du Soleil-level acrobatics, 35 carnival rides, holiday-themed activities, games and international food and shopping — starting Sunday, Nov. 19 at SDCCU Stadium, 9449 Friars Road. Display continues through Jan. 7. Tickets $22, with discounts. globalwonderland.com

Bipolar support group to meet Nov. 21 in Del Mar

The Del Mar branch of Depression Bipolar Support Alliance will meet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, at Pacifica Del Mar restaurant in the Del Mar Plaza. Family and friends are welcome. Parking is validated for the underground garage.

For information about the group, contact Roger Alsabrook at 858-525-1509 or rogeralsabrook@yahoo.com.

Fall Bing Crosby Racing Season

The Fall Bing Crosby Racing Season at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club runs through Nov. 26. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit dmtc.com.

Holiday Street Fair

The 27th annual Holiday Street Fair, presented by Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association (www.visitencinitas.org) and sponsored by Southwest Airlines (www.southwest.com), returns to downtown Encinitas on Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With more than 450 booths to visit, plus dozens of unique downtown Encinitas retailers, this is a perfect opportunity for holiday shopping. Fair-goers can also enjoy live music and dance performances on three stages while enjoying cold beverages at the beer garden, sponsored by Modern Times Brewery. Animal lovers of all kinds are welcome to bring their beloved companions to this dog-friendly event.

Cyclists can leave their bikes at either end of the street fair, at D Street or J Street, thanks to the free Bike Valet service sponsored by Electra Bikes. Coast Hwy 101 will be closed from D Street to J Street, starting at 4 a.m. Parking will be available in the Civic Center lots on the east side Vulcan, between E and F Streets, and in the Moonlight Beach lot at Fourth and C Streets.

For more information, visit visitencinitas.org

Coastal Artists exhibit and reception

Coastal Artists will exhibit artworks at La Vida Del Mar from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, titled “Winter ArtWhirl’17.” A reception for the artists will be held on Friday, Dec. 1, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., with refreshments and music. The exhibit is free and open to the public daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. La Vida Del Mar is located at 850 Del Mar Downs Road, Solana Beach,92075, two blocks east of the Coast Road, and half a block north of Via de la Valle. For more information, visit coastal-artists.org and/or srgseniorliving.com, or call the Program Department at 858-755-1224.

Holiday Cabaret

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra directed by Daniel Swem will perform “Holiday Cabaret” on Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m. at the at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Dr. The concert features festive holiday selections, including “Festive Sounds of Hanukah,” Dances from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” “The Polar Express” by Silvestri and Ballard, “Feliz Navidad” by Jose Feliciano and more. Tickets available at the door: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max.

For more information visit www.northcoastsymphony.com. The orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation.

Free adult art workshops