Nov. 9: Event briefs

Rancho Santa Fe Rotary to hold ‘Military Angel Giving Tree Rotary Social’
Rancho Santa Fe Rotary will present “Military Angel Giving Tree Rotary Social” at the office of Norma Wiberg. RPM Mortgage (16921 Via De Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Fe) on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. This is an opportunity for the community to serve those who are always in service and show appreciation to military families during the holidays. This event will consist of scrumptious munchies and people working together and coming together to help others. Initiated by the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club, the purpose of this event is to provide support of the junior enlisted military families and their children during the holidays by picking your very own angel off of a tree to find out what your specific angel wants or will need.
As we celebrate these holidays and share moments with our loved ones, let us remember those that have sacrificed family, time and home to give us the freedom to do so. Please attend the Military Angel Giving Tree Rotary Social and help create holidays for these families that they can remember with smiles on their faces for years to come.
On the Big Screen
Experience being aboard a modern carrier at sea in the new giant-screen film “Aircraft Carrier: Guardian of the Seas,” screening exclusively at the Fleet Science Center, starting Nov. 10, with multiple shows daily at 1875 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. Tickets $19.95 with discounts. (619) 238-1233. fleetscience.org/shows/aircraft-carrier
Listen Up
In the Judge H. Lee Sarokin tale “Traitor or Patriot,” two friends (government employees) take opposite views about disclosing corruption that they discover during the course of their work. The play asks which of the two is the hero or villain and whether leakers of classified information are traitors or patriots. See a staged reading of this work, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe, Suite D, Solana Beach. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org/readings
In the course of relating their life histories, Holocaust survivors mention the film “Schindler’s List” both in regard to their own story of surviving the Holocaust and as they reflect on the differences between experience of the past and its narration. Hear from these stories, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 with “Tales Retold: Holocaust Survivors on Schindler’s List” with Rutgers University professor of Jewish Studies Jeffrey Shandler at Geisel Library, UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Library Walk). Free. library.ucsd.edu/hlhw
Exhibition Openings
The Women’s Museum of California explores how women across the ages have gone to extreme measures to alter their looks, often in painful ways, in order to conform to beauty standards of the time. “Beauty or Torture,” runs through Jan. 28 at the Museum, 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16, in Liberty Station, Point Loma. Admission: $3-$5. (619) 233-7963. womensmuseumca.org
The art exhibit “Traveling On,” features the work of Greg Chapman, Jessica Newman and Ryan Tannascoli and opens with reception 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 at La Playa Gallery, 2226 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla Shores. The show continues through Jan. 5. (858) 454-6903. laplayagallery.com
“Stitchbacks,” with works by the Paradise Textile Artists art quilt critique group, is on display through Dec. 8 at the Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center Art Gallery, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail. It opens with a reception, 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12. “Stitchbacks” shows a range of nature intrepretations, sometimes literally using photo transfers and realistic fabric choices, and sometimes taking artistic liberties with hand-dyed fabrics in wild and crazy colors. (619) 668-3281. mtrp.org/exhibits
Hunt Slonem, best known for his neo-expressionist works featuring butterflies, bunnies and tropical birds, presents “In Two Worlds,” with an opening reception, 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at Madison Galleries, 1055 Wall St. The reception will feature a book signing by the artist. The exhibition continues through Jan. 11. (858) 459-0836. madisongalleries.com
Four Concerts of Note
Pianist and singer Bruno Leone highlights the melodies and stories from Broadway’s greatest musicals including “Kiss Me, Kate,” “The King and I,” “My Fair Lady,” “Gypsy,” “West Side Story” and more at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 1008 Wall St. Tickets: $17-$22. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/music-lectures
Athenaeum Music & Art Library’s jazz program presents its annual fall series, featuring a celebration of Thelonious Monk’s 100th birthday. René Marie & Experiment In Truth perform, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 at the Auditorium at The Scripps Research Institute, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive. Tickets $30-$35. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/jazz-at-tsri
Grammy and Golden Globe winning Kitaro comes to La Jolla as part of the “Kojiki and the Universe Tour,” 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 at Garfield Theatre, Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Concert features time-lapse images intertwined with real-time films provided by and in cooperation with Kyoto University’s Astronomy Professor Kazunari Shibata, NASA, and The Hubble Space Telescope. Tickets from $55. domomusicgroup.com/kitaro/
La Jolla Music Society presents legendary pianist Richard Goode in a program of works by Bach, Chopin, Beethoven and Schoenberg, 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at Qualcomm Hall, 5775 Morehouse Drive, Sorrento Valley. Tickets $30-$80. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org
Wherefore art thou, Romeo?
William Shakespeare’s tragic romance “Romeo and Juliet,” directed by Old Globe veteran Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, takes to the stage Nov. 11-19 on the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, Old Globe Theatre, 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park, San Diego. Tickets $19. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org
Beer Week’s Big Event
San Diego Beer Week concludes with the popular (and often sold out) Beer Garden, noon, Sunday, Nov. 12 at The Lodge at Torrey Pines, 11480 North Torrey Pines Road. Each of the 14 participating chefs is matched with two breweries to collaborate on a culinary offering, paired with a choice of two beers. Tickets $85. sdbw.org
2017 Olivenhain Holiday Crafts Fair
The 2017 Olivenhain Holiday Crafts Fair will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Olivenhain Meeting Hall. The Olivenhain Arts and Crafts Fair has continued to grow and expand, offering an eclectic mix of unique hand-crafted works from nearly 100 local artisans. Visit olivenhain.org/events
Holiday Street Fair
The 27th annual Holiday Street Fair, presented by Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association (www.visitencinitas.org) and sponsored by Southwest Airlines (www.southwest.com), returns to downtown Encinitas on Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
With more than 450 booths to visit, plus dozens of unique downtown Encinitas retailers, this is a perfect opportunity for holiday shopping. Fair-goers can also enjoy live music and dance performances on three stages while enjoying cold beverages at the beer garden, sponsored by Modern Times Brewery. Animal lovers of all kinds are welcome to bring their beloved companions to this dog-friendly event.
Cyclists can leave their bikes at either end of the street fair, at D Street or J Street, thanks to the free Bike Valet service sponsored by Electra Bikes. Coast Hwy 101 will be closed from D Street to J Street, starting at 4 a.m. Parking will be available in the Civic Center lots on the east side Vulcan, between E and F Streets, and in the Moonlight Beach lot at Fourth and C Streets.
For more information, visit visitencinitas.org
Neurologist to speak at luncheon
Del Mar Seacoast Republican Women Federated will present Dr. Monika Gupta Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club. Gupta is a board-certified neurologist. She will discuss advanced neurodiagnostic techniques to diagnose and treat neuromuscular, musculoskeletal, and nervous system disorders including dementia.
Social time: 11:30 a.m., Lunch and speaker: 12 p.m. Lomas Santa Fe Country Club is located at 1505 Lomas Santa Fe, Solana Beach. $25 check payable to Lomas Santa Fe Country Club at sign-in desk. Reservation for lunch required by Wednesday, Nov 8. Contact: Terry: tminasian@sbcglobal.net or www.delmarseacoastrwf.org
Historic Encinitas walking tour
The Encinitas Historical Society will hold a free walking tour of Historic Encinitas on Saturday, Nov. 18. The tour, which is led by an Encinitas Historical Society volunteer, begins at 10 a.m. in the classroom of the 1883 Schoolhouse, located at 390 West F Street. The tour finishes around noon. For more information about the walking tour, call Encinitas Historical Society President Carolyn Cope at (760) 753-4834.
Fall Bing Crosby Racing Season
The Fall Bing Crosby Racing Season at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club runs through Nov. 26. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit dmtc.com.
'Scrooge! The Musical'
The Village Church Community Theater will hold performances of "Scrooge! The Musical" by Leslie Bricusse and Charles Dickens (based on A Christmas Carol), Samuel French, Inc.
Performances will be held Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit villagechurchcommunitytheater.org
18th Annual San Diego Asian Film Festival
Pacific Arts Movement will present the 18th Annual San Diego Asian Film Festival Nov. 9-18, which has grown to be the largest showcase of Asian American and international films on the West Coast. With over 150 films from more than 20 countries, shown across six venues, the festival is the place to be for all moviegoers. The audience can pick from a span of genres: action, romance, comedy, drama, animation, documentaries and family-friendly films. For tickets, locations and more, visit sdaff.org