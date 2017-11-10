Nov. 9: Event briefs

Rancho Santa Fe Rotary to hold ‘Military Angel Giving Tree Rotary Social’

Rancho Santa Fe Rotary will present “Military Angel Giving Tree Rotary Social” at the office of Norma Wiberg. RPM Mortgage (16921 Via De Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Fe) on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. This is an opportunity for the community to serve those who are always in service and show appreciation to military families during the holidays. This event will consist of scrumptious munchies and people working together and coming together to help others. Initiated by the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club, the purpose of this event is to provide support of the junior enlisted military families and their children during the holidays by picking your very own angel off of a tree to find out what your specific angel wants or will need.

As we celebrate these holidays and share moments with our loved ones, let us remember those that have sacrificed family, time and home to give us the freedom to do so. Please attend the Military Angel Giving Tree Rotary Social and help create holidays for these families that they can remember with smiles on their faces for years to come.

On the Big Screen

Experience being aboard a modern carrier at sea in the new giant-screen film “Aircraft Carrier: Guardian of the Seas,” screening exclusively at the Fleet Science Center, starting Nov. 10, with multiple shows daily at 1875 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. Tickets $19.95 with discounts. (619) 238-1233. fleetscience.org/shows/aircraft-carrier

Listen Up

In the Judge H. Lee Sarokin tale “Traitor or Patriot,” two friends (government employees) take opposite views about disclosing corruption that they discover during the course of their work. The play asks which of the two is the hero or villain and whether leakers of classified information are traitors or patriots. See a staged reading of this work, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe, Suite D, Solana Beach. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org/readings

In the course of relating their life histories, Holocaust survivors mention the film “Schindler’s List” both in regard to their own story of surviving the Holocaust and as they reflect on the differences between experience of the past and its narration. Hear from these stories, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 with “Tales Retold: Holocaust Survivors on Schindler’s List” with Rutgers University professor of Jewish Studies Jeffrey Shandler at Geisel Library, UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Library Walk). Free. library.ucsd.edu/hlhw

Exhibition Openings

The Women’s Museum of California explores how women across the ages have gone to extreme measures to alter their looks, often in painful ways, in order to conform to beauty standards of the time. “Beauty or Torture,” runs through Jan. 28 at the Museum, 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16, in Liberty Station, Point Loma. Admission: $3-$5. (619) 233-7963. womensmuseumca.org

The art exhibit “Traveling On,” features the work of Greg Chapman, Jessica Newman and Ryan Tannascoli and opens with reception 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 at La Playa Gallery, 2226 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla Shores. The show continues through Jan. 5. (858) 454-6903. laplayagallery.com

“Stitchbacks,” with works by the Paradise Textile Artists art quilt critique group, is on display through Dec. 8 at the Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center Art Gallery, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail. It opens with a reception, 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12. “Stitchbacks” shows a range of nature intrepretations, sometimes literally using photo transfers and realistic fabric choices, and sometimes taking artistic liberties with hand-dyed fabrics in wild and crazy colors. (619) 668-3281. mtrp.org/exhibits

Hunt Slonem, best known for his neo-expressionist works featuring butterflies, bunnies and tropical birds, presents “In Two Worlds,” with an opening reception, 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at Madison Galleries, 1055 Wall St. The reception will feature a book signing by the artist. The exhibition continues through Jan. 11. (858) 459-0836. madisongalleries.com

Four Concerts of Note

Pianist and singer Bruno Leone highlights the melodies and stories from Broadway’s greatest musicals including “Kiss Me, Kate,” “The King and I,” “My Fair Lady,” “Gypsy,” “West Side Story” and more at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 1008 Wall St. Tickets: $17-$22. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/music-lectures

Athenaeum Music & Art Library’s jazz program presents its annual fall series, featuring a celebration of Thelonious Monk’s 100th birthday. René Marie & Experiment In Truth perform, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 at the Auditorium at The Scripps Research Institute, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive. Tickets $30-$35. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/jazz-at-tsri

Grammy and Golden Globe winning Kitaro comes to La Jolla as part of the “Kojiki and the Universe Tour,” 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 at Garfield Theatre, Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Concert features time-lapse images intertwined with real-time films provided by and in cooperation with Kyoto University’s Astronomy Professor Kazunari Shibata, NASA, and The Hubble Space Telescope. Tickets from $55. domomusicgroup.com/kitaro/

La Jolla Music Society presents legendary pianist Richard Goode in a program of works by Bach, Chopin, Beethoven and Schoenberg, 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at Qualcomm Hall, 5775 Morehouse Drive, Sorrento Valley. Tickets $30-$80. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

Wherefore art thou, Romeo?